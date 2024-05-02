Bellevue water ski show team announces 2024 schedule

May 1—BELLEVUE — The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced its 2024 schedule:

June 8 — 4 p.m. south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue.

June 22 — 4 p.m. south of Lock 12.

July 6 — 6 p.m. Heritage Days, south of Lock 12.

July 20 — 4 p.m. south of Lock 12.

Aug. 3 — 4 p.m. Island City Days, Lake Street, Sabula, Iowa

Aug. 17 — 4 p.m. south of Lock 12.

Ski Bellevue is one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River. Check us out north of Lock 12 for practice or south of Lock 12 for one of its shows. Admission is always free, donations are very much appreciated.

Come enjoy great family entertainment with bare-footing, jumping, human pyramids, glittery costumes, great music and powerful towboats.

Ski Bellevue is always looking for new members of all ages and skill levels. You can join us as a water skier, boat or safety crew member, support staff, and much more!