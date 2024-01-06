Belleville QB Bryce Underwood, top player in country, commits to LSU over Michigan

Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood, the top ranked player for the class of 2025, has verbally committed to play college football at LSU.

Underwood announced his decision in a ceremony at Belleville High School on Saturday, just two days before the CFP national championship game in Houston. Underwood was pursued by nearly every top program in the country, including Michigan and Alabama, who just played against each other in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, QB Bryce Underwood, just committed to LSU.



He gives the Tigers two five-star commitments in the 2025 class. He’s a 6-4, 205-pound prospect from Michigan. #LSU pic.twitter.com/NW8tvfRpRw — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 6, 2024

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect is already a five-star recruit and the top quarterback in the country and top player in Michigan for 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Belleville had won 38 in a row, with Underwood under center, until falling in a thriller to Southfield A&T in the Division 1 state final.

He completed 179 of 276 passes (65%) for 3,329 yards and 41 TDs with only three interceptions in 2023, and also ran for 199 yards on 30 carries and seven TDs. He led Belleville to state titles as a freshman and sophomore.

Underwood will head to LSU, which just featured the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, Jayden Daniels, under former Grand Valley State and Central Michigan head coach Brian Kelly.

