Bellator: Sinead Kavanagh to fight Arlene Blencowe in rematch on 22 June in Dublin

Sinead Kavanagh will fight in front of her home fans in Dublin when she faces Arlene Blencowe on 22 June.

The Bellator featherweight, 38, will aim for revenge against Blencowe, who beat her narrowly on points in 2017.

Both women are coming into the contest off the back of defeats.

Kavanagh's fight will be the co-main event in Dublin, with Bellator's welterweight champion Jason Jackson headlining against Ramazan Kuramagomedov.

Australian Blencowe, 40, has lost her past two fights, one of them to featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in April 2022.

Kavanagh has competed on home soil in her past three outings, but suffered a split decision points loss to Sara Collins last September.

She was scheduled to fight Leah McCourt in Belfast last month before an injury to her opponent.