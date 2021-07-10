Bellator parts ways with 18 fighters: Daniel Straus, Tywan Claxton, Liam McGeary included
Eighteen fighters are no longer on the Bellator roster.
Among those who have parted ways includes former featherweight champion Daniel Straus, former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary, boxer-turned-MMA-fighter Heather Hardy, and former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings. The list also includes two fighters who never got to compete after signing with the promotion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s unclear whether each fighter was released, left on their own accord, or elected not to re-sign with the promotion. However, a Bellator official recently informed MMA Junkie that the promotion is moving on without the 18 fighters listed below.
Daniel Straus
Daniel Straus and Patricio Freire, Bellator 145
Weight: Featherweight MMA record: 26-9 Bellator record: 12-6
Bec Rawlings
Weight: Women's flyweight MMA record: 8-9 Bellator record: 1-1
Tywan Claxton
Tywan Claxton
Weight: Featherweight MMA record: 6-3 Bellator record: 6-3
Heather Hardy
(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)
Weight: Women's flyweight MMA record: 2-2 Bellator record: 2-2
John Teixeira
Weight: Featherweight MMA record: 23-6-2 Bellator record: 6-4
Khonry Gracie
Weight: Welterweight MMA record: 2-2 Bellator record: 2-2
Liam McGeary
Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 13-4 Bellator record: 10-4
Tyree Fortune
Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 5-1 Bellator record: 2-1
Alessio Sakara
Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 21-13 Bellator record: 4-2
Amanda Bell
Weight: Women's featherweight MMA record: 7-8 Bellator record: 3-4
Chuck Campbell
Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 2-1 Bellator record: 2-1
Demarques Jackson
Weight: Welterweight MMA record: 11-6 Bellator record: 1-2
Dominic Mazzotta
Weight: Bantamweight MMA record: 15-3 Bellator record: 2-2
Olga Rubin
Weight: Women's featherweight MMA record: 6-2 Bellator record: 4-2
Kirill Sidelnikov
Weight: Heavyweight MMA record: 12-6 Bellator record: 1-1
Mike Jasper
Weight: Middleweight MMA record: 13-6 Bellator record: 0-2
Steve MacDonald
Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 4-0 Bellator record: 0-0
Ryan Spillane
Weight: Heavyweight MMA record: 0-0 Bellator record: 0-0
1
1