Bellator parts ways with 18 fighters: Daniel Straus, Tywan Claxton, Liam McGeary included

Eighteen fighters are no longer on the Bellator roster.

Among those who have parted ways includes former featherweight champion Daniel Straus, former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary, boxer-turned-MMA-fighter Heather Hardy, and former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings. The list also includes two fighters who never got to compete after signing with the promotion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear whether each fighter was released, left on their own accord, or elected not to re-sign with the promotion. However, a Bellator official recently informed MMA Junkie that the promotion is moving on without the 18 fighters listed below.

Daniel Straus

Daniel Straus

Weight: Featherweight MMA record: 26-9 Bellator record: 12-6

Bec Rawlings

Weight: Women's flyweight MMA record: 8-9 Bellator record: 1-1

Tywan Claxton

Tywan Claxton

Weight: Featherweight MMA record: 6-3 Bellator record: 6-3

Heather Hardy

Weight: Women's flyweight MMA record: 2-2 Bellator record: 2-2

John Teixeira

Weight: Featherweight MMA record: 23-6-2 Bellator record: 6-4

Khonry Gracie

Weight: Welterweight MMA record: 2-2 Bellator record: 2-2

Liam McGeary

Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 13-4 Bellator record: 10-4

Tyree Fortune

Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 5-1 Bellator record: 2-1

Alessio Sakara

Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 21-13 Bellator record: 4-2

Amanda Bell

Weight: Women's featherweight MMA record: 7-8 Bellator record: 3-4

Chuck Campbell

Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 2-1 Bellator record: 2-1

Demarques Jackson

Weight: Welterweight MMA record: 11-6 Bellator record: 1-2

Dominic Mazzotta

Weight: Bantamweight MMA record: 15-3 Bellator record: 2-2

Olga Rubin

Weight: Women's featherweight MMA record: 6-2 Bellator record: 4-2

Kirill Sidelnikov

Weight: Heavyweight MMA record: 12-6 Bellator record: 1-1

Mike Jasper

Weight: Middleweight MMA record: 13-6 Bellator record: 0-2

Steve MacDonald

Weight: Light heavyweight MMA record: 4-0 Bellator record: 0-0

Ryan Spillane

Weight: Heavyweight MMA record: 0-0 Bellator record: 0-0

