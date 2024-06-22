Bellator Dublin video: Shinobu Ota uses north-south choke to earn submission win

It’s not often we see a north-south choke lead to a submission, but it happened Saturday at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

Shinobu Ota quickly locked one in on Roger Blanque, leading to a tapout just 2:18 into the first round at 3Arena. Once Ota (7-3) had it, Blanque (5-6) wiggled violently but simply couldn’t escape.

You can watch the finish in the video below (via X):

NORTH-SOUTH CHOKE! 😳 Shinobu Ota stops Roger Blanque in the first round via submission!#BellatorDublin | LIVE NOW on MAX

🌍 https://t.co/Dpuq4Xv6Jh pic.twitter.com/WEQdyTYQHS — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 22, 2024

Up-to-the-minute BCS: Dublin results include:

Shinobu Ota def. Roger Blanque via submission (north-south choke) – Round 1, 2:18

Michelle Montague def. Karolina Sobek via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:41

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie