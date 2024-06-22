Bellator Dublin video: With Conor McGregor cageside, Arlene Blencowe drops and submits Sinead Kavanagh

Sinead Kavanagh received a boost of support with Conor McGregor by her side, but it wasn’t enough in her rematch with Arlene Blencowe on Saturday at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

THE NOTORIOUS X SINEAD KAVANAGH 💥 #BellatorDublin | LIVE NOW on MAX

🌍 https://t.co/Dpuq4XvEyP pic.twitter.com/4f7TDunhOj — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 22, 2024

Kavanagh (9-7) got off to fine start as she controlled most of Round 1, but Blencowe (16-10) turned things around by dropping her in the final 30 seconds of the opening frame. The momentum from that sequence carried over into Round 2 where Blencowe again landed an overhand right that dropped Kavanagh and led to a standing guillotine submission victory as McGregor watched helplessly from Kavanagh’s corner at 3Arena.

You can watch the finish in the video below (via X):

BLENCOWE SILENCES THE 3ARENA! 😳 Arlene Blencowe dropped Sinead Kavanagh and followed up with a deep guillotine to finish the fight in the second round!#BellatorDublin | LIVE NOW on MAX

🌍 https://t.co/Dpuq4Xv6Jh pic.twitter.com/ivoWpHleRt — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 22, 2024

The fight between Blencowe and Kavanagh was a rematch from nearly seven years ago, which Blencowe won by split decision. Her victory this time around was definitive – and just might give her an inside track to a fourth Bellator women’s featherweight title shot.

Up-to-the-minute BCS: Dublin results include:

Arlene Blencowe def. Sinead Kavanagh via submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:02

Dalton Rosta def. Norbert Novenyi Jr. via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Darragh Kelly def. Mathias Poiron via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:29

Kasum Kasumov def. Matheus Mattos via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Nathan Kelly def. Jose Sanchez via submission (front naked choke) – Round 1, 3:04

Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Tyler Mathison via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sarvadzhon Khamidov def. Marcirley Alves da Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shinobu Ota def. Roger Blanque via submission (north-south choke) – Round 1, 2:18

Michelle Montague def. Karolina Sobek via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:41

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie