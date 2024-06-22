Bellator Dublin results: Ramazan Kuramagomedov outworks Jason Jackson to claim welterweight title

If the old adage is true that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish then consider Ramazan Kuramagomedov’s performance at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin an exception to the rule.

Behind a strong first three rounds, Kuramagomedov realized a childhood dream as he claimed a unanimous decision to dethrone Jason Jackson and claim the Bellator welterweight title Saturday at 3Arena.

Official #BellatorDublin Result: Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. Jason Jackson via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47). Kuramagomedov is crowned the NEW Bellator Welterweight Champion. 👑 #BellatorDublin | LIVE NOW on MAX

🌍 https://t.co/Dpuq4Xv6Jh pic.twitter.com/0NpFAGS1zp — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 22, 2024

While Kuramagomedov (13-0) wasn’t big on style points, he controlled Jackson (18-5) on the mat for much of the first 15 minutes. Kuramagomedov also was effective with inside leg kicks that seemed to bother, if not hurt Jackson, who struggled to close distance.

Jackson went with a different approach in the final two rounds. In the fourth, he secured an early takedown and controlled the round much like Kuramagomedov did in the first. In the final frame, Jackson again took down Kuramagomedov and on a couple of occasions worked to lock in a guillotine near the cage, but he couldn’t secure it.

Jackson’s efforts were good enough to win the final two rounds, but it was too little too late. Kuramagomedov’s undefeated start to his career will now continue as a defending Bellator champion.

Below are the complete Bellator Champions Series: Dublin results :

Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. Jason Jackson via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – to win welterweight title

Paul Hughes def. Bobby King via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:50

Arlene Blencowe def. Sinead Kavanagh via submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:02

Dalton Rosta def. Norbert Novenyi Jr. via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Darragh Kelly def. Mathias Poiron via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:29

Kasum Kasumov def. Matheus Mattos via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Nathan Kelly def. Jose Sanchez via submission (front naked choke) – Round 1, 3:04

Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Tyler Mathison via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sarvadzhon Khamidov def. Marcirley Alves da Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shinobu Ota def. Roger Blanque via submission (north-south choke) – Round 1, 2:18

Michelle Montague def. Karolina Sobek via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:41

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie