Bellator Champions Series video: Mansour Barnaoui makes Yusuke Yachi tap out with slick D’arce choke
Mansour Barnaoui is back in the win column.
At Bellator Champions Series: Paris on Friday, Barnaoui (21-6) thrilled the French crowd with a slick D’arce choke submission of Yusuke Yachi (26-13). The stoppage during the lightweight prelim came 4:08 into Round 1 at Accor Arena.
Mansour Barnaoui gets the TAP! #BellatorParis LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 Max
🌎 https://t.co/IDJcMOodNs pic.twitter.com/HJ9USZFd8d
— PFL (@PFLMMA) May 17, 2024
Barnaoui ends a two-fight skid of unanimous decision defeats. Friday’s victory was his second in Bellator. Yachi loses for the first time in Bellator. He competed nine times in RIZIN since his Bellator debut, a December 2019 victory over Hiroto Uesako.
Up-to-the-minute Bellator Champions Series: Paris results include:
Mansour Barnaoui def. Yusuke Yachi via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:08
Mike Shipman def. Steven Hill via TKO (retirement) – Round 2, 5:00
Aspen Ladd def. Katerina Shakalova via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Asael Adjoudj def. Bruno Fontes by knockout (punches) – Round 2, 1:11
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.