Bellator Champions Series video: Mansour Barnaoui makes Yusuke Yachi tap out with slick D’arce choke

Mansour Barnaoui is back in the win column.

At Bellator Champions Series: Paris on Friday, Barnaoui (21-6) thrilled the French crowd with a slick D’arce choke submission of Yusuke Yachi (26-13). The stoppage during the lightweight prelim came 4:08 into Round 1 at Accor Arena.

Barnaoui ends a two-fight skid of unanimous decision defeats. Friday’s victory was his second in Bellator. Yachi loses for the first time in Bellator. He competed nine times in RIZIN since his Bellator debut, a December 2019 victory over Hiroto Uesako.

Up-to-the-minute Bellator Champions Series: Paris results include:

