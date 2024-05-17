Bellator Champions Series results: Patchy Mix squeaks by Magomed Magomedov to retain title

Everyone who watched seemingly had their own opinion of who should win or why, but the two of the three opinions that mattered leaned toward Patchy Mix.

In the Bellator Champions Series: Paris main event at Accor Arena, Mix (20-1) defeated Magomedov Magomedov (20-4) by split decision (46-49, 48-47, 48-47) to retain his bantamweight title.

The decision was debated by many viewers online, who felt Magomedov’s striking accuracy and damage should’ve earned him the nod. Mix was stunned with a pair of punches in Round 1, and then more heavily with a swarm of them in Round 3.

However, Mix’s volume, pressure, and submission attempts likely wooed the judges. He pulled for multiple guillotines including one that appeared tight at prior to the damage sustained in Round 3.

After the victory, Mix called for a fight against Leandro Higo (23-6), who he said successfully weighed in as a backup fighter during Thursday’s official weigh-ins.

It was a big week for Mix, who proposed to girlfriend and UFC women’s flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez at the Eiffel Tower on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, he notched his first title defense and seventh-straight victory.

With the defeat, Magomedov loses his first Bellator title shot and moves to 0-2 against Mix. Magomedov was submitted in the first outing in December 2022. Magomedov has only lost to Mix, Raufeon Stots, and Petr Yan through 24 professional fights.

