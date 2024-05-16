Bellator Champions Series: Paris weigh-in results: Title fight official, one fighter misses weight

The official weigh-ins for Bellator Champions Series: Paris are in the books, and all but one fighter hit their marks.

In the main event, Patchy Mix (19-1) defends his bantamweight title in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (20-3). Both fighters made championship weight at 135 pounds.

In the co-headliner, French superstar Cedric Doumbe (5-1) takes on Jaleel Willis (16-5) in a 175-pound catchweight bout. Doumbe weighed in at 175.5, whereas Willis came slightly under at 174.6.

Thibault Gouti (17-6) was the only fighter who missed weight. Gouti takes on Archie Colgan (9-0) at lightweight, but weighed in at 157.7 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse. Colgan was on weight at 154.9.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. The Accor Arena in Paris, hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Max following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator Champions Series: Paris weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Max, 3 p.m. ET)

Champ Patchy Mix (135) vs. Magomed Magomedov (135) – for bantamweight title

Cedric Doumbe (175.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (174.6)

Gregory Babene (185.7) vs. Costello van Steenis (185.8)

Jonas Bilharinho (145.9) vs. Yves Landu (145.4)

Archie Colgan (154.9) vs. Thibault Gouti (157.7)*

Louis Sutherland (265.9) vs. Slim Trabelsi (239.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Max, noon ET)

Mansour Barnaoui (153.7) vs. Yusuke Yachi (155.3)

Steven Hill (184.3) vs. Mike Shipman (185.9)

Aspen Ladd (145.8) vs. Katerina Shakalova (144.2)

Asael Adjoudj (145.9) vs. Bruno Fontes (145.4)

*Gouti missed the lightweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

