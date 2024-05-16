Advertisement

Bellator Champions Series: Paris weigh-in results: Title fight official, one fighter misses weight

mma junkie staff
·2 min read

The official weigh-ins for Bellator Champions Series: Paris are in the books, and all but one fighter hit their marks.

In the main event, Patchy Mix (19-1) defends his bantamweight title in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (20-3). Both fighters made championship weight at 135 pounds.

In the co-headliner, French superstar Cedric Doumbe (5-1) takes on Jaleel Willis (16-5) in a 175-pound catchweight bout. Doumbe weighed in at 175.5, whereas Willis came slightly under at 174.6.

Thibault Gouti (17-6) was the only fighter who missed weight. Gouti takes on Archie Colgan (9-0) at lightweight, but weighed in at 157.7 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse. Colgan was on weight at 154.9.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. The Accor Arena in Paris, hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Max following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator Champions Series: Paris weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Max, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Patchy Mix (135) vs. Magomed Magomedov (135) – for bantamweight title

  • Cedric Doumbe (175.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (174.6)

  • Gregory Babene (185.7) vs. Costello van Steenis (185.8)

  • Jonas Bilharinho (145.9) vs. Yves Landu (145.4)

  • Archie Colgan (154.9) vs. Thibault Gouti (157.7)*

  • Louis Sutherland (265.9) vs. Slim Trabelsi (239.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Max, noon ET)

  • Mansour Barnaoui (153.7) vs. Yusuke Yachi (155.3)

  • Steven Hill (184.3) vs. Mike Shipman (185.9)

  • Aspen Ladd (145.8) vs. Katerina Shakalova (144.2)

  • Asael Adjoudj (145.9) vs. Bruno Fontes (145.4)

*Gouti missed the lightweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Paris.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie