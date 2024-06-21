Advertisement

Bellator Champions Series: Dublin weigh-in results: Champ Jason Jackson, Ramazan Kuramagomedov set for title fight

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

The official weigh-ins for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin are in the books, and all fighters hit their marks.

In the main event, welterweight champion Jason Jackson (18-4) puts his title on the line against challenger Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0). Both fighters came in just under the 170-pound title limit. Jackson was 169.9; Kuramagomedov was 169.8.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. 3Arena in Dublin hosts Saturday’s event (Max).

The full Bellator Champions Series: Dublin weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Max, 2 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Jason Jackson (169.9) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (169.8) – for welterweight title

  • Paul Hughes (155.7) vs. Bobby King (156)

  • Arlene Blencowe (145.4) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (146)

  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.8) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.1)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Max, 11 a.m. ET)

  • Darragh Kelly (155.7) vs. Mathias Poiron (155.1)

  • Kasum Kasumov (135.9) vs. Matheus Mattos (136)

  • Nathan Kelly (145) vs. Jose Sanchez (148.8) – 148-pound contract weight

  • Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.8) vs. Tyler Mathison (146)

  • Marcirley Alves da Silva (135.1) vs. Sarvadzhon Khamidov (136)

  • Roger Blanque (132.9) vs. Shinobu Ota (135.6)

  • Michelle Montague (143.7) vs. Karolina Sobek (145.9)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie