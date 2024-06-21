Bellator Champions Series: Dublin weigh-in results: Champ Jason Jackson, Ramazan Kuramagomedov set for title fight

The official weigh-ins for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin are in the books, and all fighters hit their marks.

In the main event, welterweight champion Jason Jackson (18-4) puts his title on the line against challenger Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0). Both fighters came in just under the 170-pound title limit. Jackson was 169.9; Kuramagomedov was 169.8.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. 3Arena in Dublin hosts Saturday’s event (Max).

The full Bellator Champions Series: Dublin weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Max, 2 p.m. ET)

Champ Jason Jackson (169.9) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (169.8) – for welterweight title

Paul Hughes (155.7) vs. Bobby King (156)

Arlene Blencowe (145.4) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (146)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (185.8) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.1)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Max, 11 a.m. ET)

Darragh Kelly (155.7) vs. Mathias Poiron (155.1)

Kasum Kasumov (135.9) vs. Matheus Mattos (136)

Nathan Kelly (145) vs. Jose Sanchez (148.8) – 148-pound contract weight

Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.8) vs. Tyler Mathison (146)

Marcirley Alves da Silva (135.1) vs. Sarvadzhon Khamidov (136)

Roger Blanque (132.9) vs. Shinobu Ota (135.6)

Michelle Montague (143.7) vs. Karolina Sobek (145.9)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Dublin.

