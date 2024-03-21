Bellator Champions Series: Belfast weigh-in results: Title fights official, one fighter heavy

The official weigh-ins for Bellator Champions Series: Belfast are in the books, and all but one fighter hit their marks.

In the main event, Corey Anderson (17-6) and Karl Moore (12-2) will battle for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title. Both fighters weighed in at 204.6 pounds.

In the co-headliner, featherweight champion Patricio Freire (34-7) defends his title against Jeremy Kennedy (19-3). The two of them hit 145 pounds on the dot.

Featherweight Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-7) missed weight for his prelim fight against Nathan Kelly (9-2). He weighed in at 147 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse. Kelly was on weight at 146.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. The SSE Arena in Belfast, hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Max following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator Champions Series: Belfast weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Max 3 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Karl Moore (204.6) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Champ Patricio Freire (145) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145) – for featherweight title

Fabian Edwards (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)

James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Leandro Higo (145.1)

Manoel Sousa (155.6) vs. Tim Wilde (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 12 p.m. ET)

Ciaran Clarke (135.5) vs. Darius Mafi (135.3)

Nathan Kelly (146) vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil (147)*

Abraham Bably (257.4) vs. Isaiah Pinson (242)

Grant Neal (205.4) vs. Luke Trainer (203.8)

Alfie Davis (155.6) vs. Oscar Ownsworth (155)

Jordan Elliott (129.5) vs. Nate Kelly (129.1) – 130-pound contract weight

*Singh Ruhil missed the featherweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

