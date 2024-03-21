Advertisement

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast weigh-in results: Title fights official, one fighter heavy

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

The official weigh-ins for Bellator Champions Series: Belfast are in the books, and all but one fighter hit their marks.

In the main event, Corey Anderson (17-6) and Karl Moore (12-2) will battle for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title. Both fighters weighed in at 204.6 pounds.

In the co-headliner, featherweight champion Patricio Freire (34-7) defends his title against Jeremy Kennedy (19-3). The two of them hit 145 pounds on the dot.

Featherweight Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-7) missed weight for his prelim fight against Nathan Kelly (9-2). He weighed in at 147 pounds and will be fined a percentage of his purse. Kelly was on weight at 146.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel. The SSE Arena in Belfast, hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Max following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator Champions Series: Belfast weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Max 3 p.m. ET)

  • Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Karl Moore (204.6) – for vacant light heavyweight title

  • Champ Patricio Freire (145) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145) – for featherweight title

  • Fabian Edwards (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)

  • James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Leandro Higo (145.1)

  • Manoel Sousa (155.6) vs. Tim Wilde (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 12 p.m. ET)

  • Ciaran Clarke (135.5) vs. Darius Mafi (135.3)

  • Nathan Kelly (146) vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil (147)*

  • Abraham Bably (257.4) vs. Isaiah Pinson (242)

  • Grant Neal (205.4) vs. Luke Trainer (203.8)

  • Alfie Davis (155.6) vs. Oscar Ownsworth (155)

  • Jordan Elliott (129.5) vs. Nate Kelly (129.1) – 130-pound contract weight

*Singh Ruhil missed the featherweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator Champions Series: Belfast.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie