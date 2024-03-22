Bellator Champions Series: Belfast predictions: Who are we taking in two title fights?

Bellator is back for its first official event not branded with the PFL since the merger with a pair of title fights at the top of the lineup.

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast (Max) takes place Friday at SSE Arena in Belfast.

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Manoel Sousa vs. Tim Wilde

Records: Sousa (10-0), Wilde (17-4-1)

Past five: Sousa 5-0, Wilde 4-0-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.21.24): Wilde -125, Sousa -105

Junkie pick results: Sousa 11, Wilde 0

James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo

Records: Gallagher (12-2), Higo (22-6)

Past five: Gallagher 4-1, Higo 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.21.24): Higo -120, Gallagher -110

Junkie pick results: Higo 8, Gallagher 3

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery

Records: Edwards (12-3), Jeffery (14-4)

Past five: Edwards 3-2, Jeffery 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Junkie pick results: Edwards 11, Jeffery 0

Patricio Freire vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Records: Freire (35-7), Kennedy (19-3)

Past five: Freire 3-2, Kennedy 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: Freire No. 10

Odds (as of 03.21.24): Freire -150, Kennedy +120

Junkie pick results: Freire 8, Kennedy 3

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore

Records: Anderson (17-6), Moore (12-2)

Past five: Anderson 4-1, Moore 4-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Anderson No. 11

Odds (as of 03.21.24): Anderson -350, Moore +260

Junkie pick results: Anderson 10, Moore 1

Check out all the main card picks below.

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast main card picks

Anderson

vs.

Moore Freire

vs.

Kennedy Edwards

vs.

Jeffery Gallagher

vs.

Higo Sousa

vs.

Wilde MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

33-19 anderson2024

Anderson

(84%) freire2024

Freire

(73%) edwards2024

Edwards

(65%) gallagher2024

Gallagher

(58%) sousa2024

Sousa

(67%) Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

38-14

trophy copy 2014 Champion anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards gallagher2024

Gallagher sousa2024

Sousa Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

32-20 anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

32-20 anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

32-20 anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa Ken Hathaway

@1khathaway

32-20

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion anderson2024

Anderson kennedy2024

Kennedy edwards2024

Edwards gallagher2024

Gallagher sousa2024

Sousa Brian Garcia

@thegoze

31-21

trophy copy 2017 Champion anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa Matt Erickson

@MattE

31-21 anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa Simon Samano

@SJSamano

31-21 moore2024

Moore kennedy2024

Kennedy edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa Nolan King

@mma_kings

30-22

trophy copy 2023 Champion anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

22-30 anderson2024

Anderson kennedy2024

Kennedy edwards2024

Edwards gallagher2024

Gallagher sousa2024

Sousa Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

22-30 anderson2024

Anderson freire2024

Freire edwards2024

Edwards higo2024

Higo sousa2024

Sousa

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Belfast.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie