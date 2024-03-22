Advertisement

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast predictions: Who are we taking in two title fights?

Matt Erickson
·2 min read

Bellator is back for its first official event not branded with the PFL since the merger with a pair of title fights at the top of the lineup.

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast (Max) takes place Friday at SSE Arena in Belfast.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Manoel Sousa vs. Tim Wilde

Records: Sousa (10-0), Wilde (17-4-1)
Past five: Sousa 5-0, Wilde 4-0-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Wilde -125, Sousa -105
Junkie pick results: Sousa 11, Wilde 0

James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo

James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo
James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo

Records: Gallagher (12-2), Higo (22-6)
Past five: Gallagher 4-1, Higo 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Higo -120, Gallagher -110
Junkie pick results: Higo 8, Gallagher 3

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery
Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery

Records: Edwards (12-3), Jeffery (14-4)
Past five: Edwards 3-2, Jeffery 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Junkie pick results: Edwards 11, Jeffery 0

Patricio Freire vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Patricio Freire vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Patricio Freire vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Records: Freire (35-7), Kennedy (19-3)
Past five: Freire 3-2, Kennedy 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: Freire No. 10
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Freire -150, Kennedy +120
Junkie pick results: Freire 8, Kennedy 3

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore
Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore

Records: Anderson (17-6), Moore (12-2)
Past five: Anderson 4-1, Moore 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Anderson No. 11
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Anderson -350, Moore +260
Junkie pick results: Anderson 10, Moore 1

Check out all the main card picks below.

Bellator Champions Series: Belfast main card picks

Anderson
vs.
Moore

Freire
vs.
Kennedy

Edwards
vs.
Jeffery

Gallagher
vs.
Higo

Sousa
vs.
Wilde

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
33-19

anderson2024


Anderson
(84%)

freire2024


Freire
(73%)

edwards2024


Edwards
(65%)

gallagher2024


Gallagher
(58%)

sousa2024


Sousa
(67%)

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
38-14

trophy copy

2014 Champion

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

gallagher2024


Gallagher

sousa2024


Sousa

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
32-20

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
32-20

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
32-20

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

Ken Hathaway
@1khathaway
32-20

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

anderson2024


Anderson

kennedy2024


Kennedy

edwards2024


Edwards

gallagher2024


Gallagher

sousa2024


Sousa

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
31-21

trophy copy

2017 Champion

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

Matt Erickson
@MattE
31-21

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
31-21

moore2024


Moore

kennedy2024


Kennedy

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

Nolan King
@mma_kings
30-22

trophy copy

2023 Champion

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
22-30

anderson2024


Anderson

kennedy2024


Kennedy

edwards2024


Edwards

gallagher2024


Gallagher

sousa2024


Sousa

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
22-30

anderson2024


Anderson

freire2024


Freire

edwards2024


Edwards

higo2024


Higo

sousa2024


Sousa

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Belfast.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie