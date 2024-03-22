Bellator Champions Series: Belfast predictions: Who are we taking in two title fights?
Bellator is back for its first official event not branded with the PFL since the merger with a pair of title fights at the top of the lineup.
Bellator Champions Series: Belfast (Max) takes place Friday at SSE Arena in Belfast.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Manoel Sousa vs. Tim Wilde
Records: Sousa (10-0), Wilde (17-4-1)
Past five: Sousa 5-0, Wilde 4-0-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Wilde -125, Sousa -105
Junkie pick results: Sousa 11, Wilde 0
James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo
Records: Gallagher (12-2), Higo (22-6)
Past five: Gallagher 4-1, Higo 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Higo -120, Gallagher -110
Junkie pick results: Higo 8, Gallagher 3
Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery
Records: Edwards (12-3), Jeffery (14-4)
Past five: Edwards 3-2, Jeffery 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Junkie pick results: Edwards 11, Jeffery 0
Patricio Freire vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Records: Freire (35-7), Kennedy (19-3)
Past five: Freire 3-2, Kennedy 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: Freire No. 10
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Freire -150, Kennedy +120
Junkie pick results: Freire 8, Kennedy 3
Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore
Records: Anderson (17-6), Moore (12-2)
Past five: Anderson 4-1, Moore 4-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Anderson No. 11
Odds (as of 03.21.24): Anderson -350, Moore +260
Junkie pick results: Anderson 10, Moore 1
Check out all the main card picks below.
Bellator Champions Series: Belfast main card picks
Anderson
Freire
Edwards
Gallagher
Sousa
MMA Junkie readers’
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Abbey Subhan
Matthew Wells
Farah Hannoun
Ken Hathaway
2018, 2022 Champion
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Matt Erickson
Simon Samano
Nolan King
2023 Champion
George Garcia
Danny Segura
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event page for Bellator Champions Series: Belfast.