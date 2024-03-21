Bellator Champions Series: Belfast faceoff video: Corey Anderson, Karl Moore size up for vacant title

Bellator returns Friday with its first event of 2024, and the vacant light heavyweight title will be on the line in the main event.

The first card promoted by PFL, Bellator Champions Series: Belfast is headlined by Corey Anderson (17-6) vs. Karl Moore (12-2). The two veterans will fight in a five-round bout for the championship vacated by Vadim Nemkov, who moved to heavyweight.

Anderson and Moore remained respectful but intense at Thursday’s ceremonial faceoffs, as Bellator/PFL analyst Dan Hardy raised the title gold above them.

