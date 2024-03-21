Bellator Champions Series: Belfast faceoff video: Patricio Freire, Jeremy Kennedy emotionless

It appears to be all business between Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire and challenger Jeremy Kennedy heading into their title clash.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bellator Champions Series: Belfast co-main event, Freire (35-7) and Kennedy (19-3) came face to face for the final time before their five-round bout.

Neither fighter displayed any interpretable emotion as they stared each other down. “Pitbull” clutched his gold title throughout. The height difference, which is listed as five inches, was noticeable – not that Freire is unfamiliar with such a discrepancy.

