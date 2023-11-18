Bellator 301 results: Jason Jackson shocks previously unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov with brutal KO to win title

Jason Jackson shocked the MMA world at Bellator 301 and became champion.

Considered by many as a hefty underdog, Jackson (17-4 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) knocked out previously unbeaten Yaroslav Amosov (27-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) to top off a dominant striking performance in Friday’s main event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The stoppage came via punches at 2:08 of Round 3.

From the opening bell, Jackson stuffed Amosov’s takedown attempts and established range. Jackson used leg kicks to keep Amosov at bay. His uppercuts and knees threatened Amosov each time he shot for a takedown.

As the fight wore on, Amosov wore down. Jackson remained calm and waited for his moment, which he found in a combination that ended in a hard right hand. Down went Amosov, who tried to survive. Amosov absorbed blows as he got to his feet. A sloppy takedown was once again countered by an uppercut – but this one put him out.

Jackson, who had not competed since July 2022, extended his winning streak to seven. Other notable wins include Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Benson Henderson, and Neiman Gracie also.

Amosov loses for the first time as a professional. He won the title vs. Douglas Lima in June 2021 and defended it once successfully vs. Logan Storley in February after a split from MMA to serve in the Ukrainian military.

