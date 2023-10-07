Bellator 300 live and official results

SAN DIEGO – Bellator 300 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

The event takes place at Pechanga Arena in Chicago. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) takes on longtime teammate, friend and former titleholder Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA), though Macfarlane can’t win the title because she missed weight. Women’s featherweight champ Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) meets Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA). And lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) puts his belt on the line against ex-champ Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA).

Check out full Bellator 300 results, fight information, highlights and more below.

Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith

Result: Josh Hokit def. Spencer Smith via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:12

Records: Josh Hokit (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Spencer Smith (0-1 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Mike Beltran

Jena Bishop vs. Ilara Joanne

Result: Jena Bishop def. Ilara Joanne via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:45

Records: Jena Bishop (5-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Ilara Joanne (11-7 MMA, 3-3 BMMA)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jonathan Romero

Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal

Result:

Records: Romero Cotton (6-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA), Grant Neal (8-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Mike Beltran

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado

Result:

Records: Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-2 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Herman Terrado (15-5-1 MMA, 0-1-1 BMMA)

Division: 175-pound contract weight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Blake Grice

Maciej Rozanski vs. Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov

Result:

Records: Maciej Rozanski (14-4 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1 MMA, 2-2 BMMA)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Frank Trigg

Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi

Result:

Records: Davion Franklin (6-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA), Slim Trabelsi (5-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Blake Grice

Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka

Result:

Records: Henry Corrales (21-6 MMA, 9-6 BMMA), Kai Kamaka (11-5-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jonathan Romero

Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts

Result:

Records: Sergio Cossio (25-8-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Jesse Roberts (6-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Frank Trigg

Leah McCourt vs. Sara McMann

Result:

Records: Leah McCourt (7-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA), Sara McMann (14-6 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee: Jason Herzog

Alberto Garcia vs. Bobby Seronio III

Result:

Records: Alberto Garcia (2-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Bobby Seronio III (3-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert

Result:

Records: Bryce Meredith (4-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Miguel Peimbert (2-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo

Result:

Records: Dmytrii Hrytsenko (8-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Justin Montalvo (5-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA)

Division: 160-pound contract weight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Jackie Cataline vs. Lorrany Santos

Result:

Records: Jackie Cataline (3-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Lorrany Santos (6-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Result:

Records: Liz Carmouche (19-7 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano

Result:

Records: Cris Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA), Cat Zingano (14-4 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus

Result:

Records: Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), Brent Primus (12-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie