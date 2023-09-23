Bellator 299 official results and live video stream

https://www.youtube.com/live/AsfLOgytMsg

Bellator 299 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).

The event takes place at 3Arena in Dublin. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (13-0 MMA, 9-0 BMMA) takes on challenger Fabian Edwards (12-2 MMA, 8-2 BMMA). In the co-feature, Pedro Carvalho (13-7 MMA, 6-4 BMMA) meets Aaron Pico (11-4 MMA, 11-4 BMMA) at featherweight.

Full Bellator 299 results include:

Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Result:

Records: Chiara Penco (8-3 MMA, 4-1 BMMA), Mackenzie Stiller (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon

Result:

Records: Mark Ewen (4-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Noah Gugnon (4-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Kasim Aras vs. Sergey Bilostenniy

Result:

Records: Kasim Aras (7-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Sergey Bilostenniy (10-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Romain Debienne vs. Nicolo Solli

Result:

Records: Romain Debienne (9-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Nicolo Solli (4-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O'Connor

Result:

Records: Kenny Mokhonoana (5-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), Josh O’Connor (5-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan

Result:

Records: Asael Adjoudj (6-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan (4-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz

Result:

Records: Davy Gallon (21-8-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA), Attila Korkmaz (13-7 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues

Result:

Records: Brian Moore (16-9 MMA, 7-5 BMMA), Otto Rodrigues (13-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers

Result:

Records: Darragh Kelly (4-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Jelle Zeegers (2-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Result:

Records: Khasan Magomedsharipov (8-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Piotr Niedzielski (17-6 MMA, 1-2 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Roman Faraldo vs. Luca Poclit

Result:

Records: Roman Faraldo (8-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA), Luca Poclit (9-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny

Result:

Records: Ciaran Clarke (7-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), Przemyslaw Gorny (5-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward

Result:

Records: Gregory Babene (22-11 MMA, 4-0 BMMA), Charlie Ward (10-6 MMA, 7-3 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Result:

Records: Mansour Barnaoui (20-5 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Jay Jay Wilson (9-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Daniele Miceli vs. Peter Queally

Result:

Records: Daniele Miceli (11-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Peter Queally (13-8-1 MMA, 2-4 BMMA)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube

Referee:

Levan Chokheli vs. Sabah Homasi

Result:

Records: Levan Chokheli (12-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Sabah Homasi (17-11 MMA, 6-5 BMMA)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

Result:

Records: Mads Burnell (17-5 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), Daniel Weichel (42-14 MMA, 11-6 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Sara Collins vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Result:

Records: Sara Collins (4-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Sinead Kavanagh (9-5 MMA, 6-5 BMMA)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Pedro Carvalho vs. Aaron Pico

Result:

Records: Pedro Carvalho (13-7 MMA, 6-4 BMMA), Aaron Pico (11-4 MMA, 11-4 BMMA)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Result:

Records: Johnny Eblen (13-0 MMA, 9-0 BMMA), Fabian Edwards (12-2 MMA, 8-2 BMMA)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Showtime

Referee:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie