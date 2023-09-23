Bellator 299 official results and live video stream
Bellator 299 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).
The event takes place at 3Arena in Dublin. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (13-0 MMA, 9-0 BMMA) takes on challenger Fabian Edwards (12-2 MMA, 8-2 BMMA). In the co-feature, Pedro Carvalho (13-7 MMA, 6-4 BMMA) meets Aaron Pico (11-4 MMA, 11-4 BMMA) at featherweight.
Full Bellator 299 results include:
Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller
Records: Chiara Penco (8-3 MMA, 4-1 BMMA), Mackenzie Stiller (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
Records: Mark Ewen (4-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Noah Gugnon (4-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Kasim Aras vs. Sergey Bilostenniy
Records: Kasim Aras (7-2 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Sergey Bilostenniy (10-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Romain Debienne vs. Nicolo Solli
Records: Romain Debienne (9-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Nicolo Solli (4-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O'Connor
Records: Kenny Mokhonoana (5-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), Josh O’Connor (5-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
Records: Asael Adjoudj (6-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan (4-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
Records: Davy Gallon (21-8-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA), Attila Korkmaz (13-7 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
Records: Brian Moore (16-9 MMA, 7-5 BMMA), Otto Rodrigues (13-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
Records: Darragh Kelly (4-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Jelle Zeegers (2-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski
Records: Khasan Magomedsharipov (8-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Piotr Niedzielski (17-6 MMA, 1-2 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Roman Faraldo vs. Luca Poclit
Records: Roman Faraldo (8-1 MMA, 5-1 BMMA), Luca Poclit (9-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny
Records: Ciaran Clarke (7-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), Przemyslaw Gorny (5-3 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward
Records: Gregory Babene (22-11 MMA, 4-0 BMMA), Charlie Ward (10-6 MMA, 7-3 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Records: Mansour Barnaoui (20-5 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Jay Jay Wilson (9-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Daniele Miceli vs. Peter Queally
Records: Daniele Miceli (11-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), Peter Queally (13-8-1 MMA, 2-4 BMMA)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: MMA Junkie/YouTube
Levan Chokheli vs. Sabah Homasi
Records: Levan Chokheli (12-2 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Sabah Homasi (17-11 MMA, 6-5 BMMA)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
Records: Mads Burnell (17-5 MMA, 4-2 BMMA), Daniel Weichel (42-14 MMA, 11-6 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Sara Collins vs. Sinead Kavanagh
Records: Sara Collins (4-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Sinead Kavanagh (9-5 MMA, 6-5 BMMA)
Division: Women’s featherweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Pedro Carvalho vs. Aaron Pico
Records: Pedro Carvalho (13-7 MMA, 6-4 BMMA), Aaron Pico (11-4 MMA, 11-4 BMMA)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: Showtime
Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
Records: Johnny Eblen (13-0 MMA, 9-0 BMMA), Fabian Edwards (12-2 MMA, 8-2 BMMA)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Showtime
