Bellator 290 video: Lorenz Larkin flattens Mukhamed Berkhamov with vicious elbow shot

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Lorenz Larkin needed less than two minutes to add another clip to his highlight reel.

In the final preliminary bout at Bellator 290, Larkin (25-7 MMA, 7-2 BMMA) didn’t waste time getting the job done in a second meeting with Mukhamed Berkhamov.

After a few opening exchanges, the two fighters briefly clinched in the center of the cage. Larkin was able to frame and unleash a vicious elbow on Berkhamov (15-2 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), causing him to crash head-first into the canvas. Larkin immediately saw his opponent was out after the elbow connected and began his walk-off celebration.

With the win, Larkin extends his winning streak to seven straight. This was his second meeting with Berkhamov. At Bellator 283, the fight resulted in a no contest after an illegal strike, prompting the promotion to run it back immediately. This time, Larkin left no doubt with a brutal knockout.

Berkhamov was stopped for the first time in his career as he exited the cage with just the second loss of his professional career.

