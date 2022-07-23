Bellator 283 results: Tofiq Musayev blitzes through Sidney Outlaw with 27-second knockout
It didn’t take long for Tofiq Musaev to make a statement in his Bellator debut.
In the co-main bout of Bellator 283, Musaev (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) met Sidney Outlaw, who entered the contest on a two-fight win streak with victories over Adam Piccolotti and Myles Jury.
Musaev, who stepped into the Bellator cage for the first time after his exit from Rizin FF, caused a halt to the win streak in rapid fashion.
After a few brief seconds of figuring out the movements of Outlaw (16-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Musaev saw an opening and unleashed a hard two-punch combination. Outlaw was clearly wobbled and Musaev sensed a finish was possible. He quickly followed up with another combination ending with a right hand that sat Outlaw down, and referee Keith Peterson quickly called a stop to the contest.
The official stoppage time was 27 seconds, the fastest finish of Musayev’s professional career.
𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘.@Tofiq__Musayev stops @SidOutlaw in the 1st round of his Bellator debut! Was @PatrickyPitbull watching that one? 👀#Bellator283 is LIVE on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/ZBQ9xtqBZd
— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2022
Musayev holds a win over current Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire from 2019, and hopes to run it back again, potentially for higher stakes in the near future.
The up-to-the-minute Bellator 283 results include:
Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27
Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:54
Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin results in a no contest (unintentional illegal elbow) – Round 1, 2:52
Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:36
Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:38
Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:47
Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:16
Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42
Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:15