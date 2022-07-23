Bellator 283 results: Tofiq Musayev blitzes through Sidney Outlaw with 27-second knockout

It didn’t take long for Tofiq Musaev to make a statement in his Bellator debut.

In the co-main bout of Bellator 283, Musaev (20-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) met Sidney Outlaw, who entered the contest on a two-fight win streak with victories over Adam Piccolotti and Myles Jury.

Musaev, who stepped into the Bellator cage for the first time after his exit from Rizin FF, caused a halt to the win streak in rapid fashion.

After a few brief seconds of figuring out the movements of Outlaw (16-5 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), Musaev saw an opening and unleashed a hard two-punch combination. Outlaw was clearly wobbled and Musaev sensed a finish was possible. He quickly followed up with another combination ending with a right hand that sat Outlaw down, and referee Keith Peterson quickly called a stop to the contest.

The official stoppage time was 27 seconds, the fastest finish of Musayev’s professional career.

Musayev holds a win over current Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire from 2019, and hopes to run it back again, potentially for higher stakes in the near future.

The up-to-the-minute Bellator 283 results include:

  • Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:27

  • Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:54

  • Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Lorenz Larkin results in a no contest (unintentional illegal elbow) – Round 1, 2:52

  • Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:36

  • Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:38

  • Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:47

  • Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:16

  • Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42

  • Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:15

