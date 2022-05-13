Bellator 281 results: Fabian Edwards flattens Lyoto Machida with violent knockout

If Fabian Edwards didn’t have a marquee victory before Bellator 281, he certainly has one now.

In the co-main event Friday at O2 Arena in London, Edwards (10-2 MMA, 5-2 BMMA) stunned, dropped, and knocked unconscious former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida (26-12 MMA, 2-4 BMMA). The stoppage occurred at the 3:18 mark of Round 1.

The fight started out with the classic methodical pacing that comes with a typical Machida fight, but Edwards quickly woke up his home country arena when he connected with a short elbow upon exit of the clinch. The shot visibly wobbled Machida, who backpedaled but could not escape.

Edwards pushed forward and hurled more punches. A left hook sent Machida to the canvas, where he was met with follow-up punches that knocked the lights out. Machida was down for a moderate amount of time, with his eyes eerily open but no one was home.

Lights out 💡 Fabian Edwards delivers a lightning-fast 1st round KO in London#Bellator281 @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/JrqVTNkkLB — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) May 13, 2022

An elated Leon Edwards jumps on the cage to celebrate with his brother Fabian who just knocked out Lyoto Machida in the first round. #Bellator281 pic.twitter.com/Cnt4S6HcHZ — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) May 13, 2022

With the win, Edwards snaps a two-fight losing skid in his first bout since a May 2021 loss to Austin Vanderford. As for Machida, he now has lost four fights in a row. Bellator 281 was the final bout on his current promotional agreement. His future is uncertain.

