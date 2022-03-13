Bellator 276: Cody Law drops James Adcock once, punishes him with violent KO for getting back up

James Adcock tried to keep fighting, but the outcome proved to be the same.

Against undefeated standout Cody Law (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) on the Bellator 276 prelims, Adcock (7-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) was dropped in a frantic exchange. A tough customer, he rose to his feet but was met by another Law haymaker. That was it. The fight was over at the 1:11 mark of Round 1.

Bellator 276 took place Friday at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. and aired on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Law, an All-American wrestler at University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, has shown he’s more than just a grappler in his MMA career to date. Bellator 276 marked the fourth knockout victory of his undefeated career.

