MIAMI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 271 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the Bellator host hotel in Miami. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in are women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) and challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-4 MMA, 4-4 BMMA), who fight in the main event.

The full Bellator 271 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh () – for women’s featherweight title

Tyrell Fortune () vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)

Justin Gonzales (145.6) vs. Aaron Pico (145.4)

Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. Pam Sorenson ()

Rakim Cleveland () vs. Steve Mowry (249.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)

Bruna Ellen () vs. Desiree Yanez ()

Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (170.8)

Colton Hamm (145.8) vs. Cody Law (145.4)

*Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. *Taylor Turner (127.2)

Jordan Newman (187.6) vs. Shane O’Shea ()

Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Mahmoud Sebie ()

*Loureda vs. Turner will be fought at a 128-pound catchweight