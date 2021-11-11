Bellator 271 weigh-in results

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
MIAMI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official Bellator 271 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the Bellator host hotel in Miami. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in are women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) and challenger Sinead Kavanagh (7-4 MMA, 4-4 BMMA), who fight in the main event.

The full Bellator 271 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Sinead Kavanagh () – for women’s featherweight title

  • Tyrell Fortune () vs. Linton Vassell (239.2)

  • Justin Gonzales (145.6) vs. Aaron Pico (145.4)

  • Arlene Blencowe (145.8) vs. Pam Sorenson ()

  • Rakim Cleveland () vs. Steve Mowry (249.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Bruna Ellen () vs. Desiree Yanez ()

  • Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Robert Turnquest (170.8)

  • Colton Hamm (145.8) vs. Cody Law (145.4)

  • *Valerie Loureda (127.6) vs. *Taylor Turner (127.2)

  • Jordan Newman (187.6) vs. Shane O’Shea ()

  • Ethan Hughes (170.8) vs. Mahmoud Sebie ()

*Loureda vs. Turner will be fought at a 128-pound catchweight

