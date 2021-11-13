Bellator 271 results: Valerie Loureda returns to win column, brings back dance celebration

Valerie Loureda punched her ticket back into the win column at Bellator 271.

Entering a fight off a loss for the first time as a professional, Loureda (4-1 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) defeated Taylor Turner (5-8 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) on the preliminary card.

Bellator 271 took place Friday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The main card aired on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

The fight took place in the striking department, largely from a distance. A lengthy flyweight fighter at 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach, Turner tried to utilize her height and length to her advantage.

However, Loureda’s movement became tricky for her slower opponent. She circled around her lengthy foe. She moved in and out with both brief striking attacks and combinations. Overall, the bout was slowly paced, but Loureda did what she needed to do to get her hand raised.

Upon the final bell’s sound, Loureda celebrated in vintage fashion. She showed off her dance moves both before the decision was read – and afterward. It was a close call as a dissenting judge sided with Turner, but the anticipatory drama gave her even more reason to break out in dance once more after her hand was raised.

With the win, Loureda bounces back from a unanimous decision loss against Hannah Guy. The defeat followed a 3-0 start to her career which included victories over Tara Graff, Larkyn Dasch, and Colby Fletcher.

As for Turner, the loss is the third in her most recent four fights. She entered Bellator 271 with a .500 promotional record with a win against Heather Hardy and a loss to Alejandra Lara.

Updated Bellator 271 results include: