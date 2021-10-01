Bellator 267 results: Leah McCourt sticks and moves to dominant decision win in London

LONDON – Leah McCourt showcased her improving striking skills as she stuck and moved her way to a unanimous decision win over Jessica Borga.

McCourt (6-1 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) and Borga (3-4 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) faced off in the co-main event of Bellator 267, which took place at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London, and streamed live on Showtime.

From the opening bell, Borga immediately closed the distance on McCourt, but was quickly reversed against the cage as the Northern Irish fighter used her size advantage to good effect in the clinch.

McCourt went to work with knees to the body as she kept Borga pinned to the fence, then swept the American down to the canvas.

Borga went on the attack from her guard and immediately grabbed a Kimura, but McCourt stayed composed and maintained top position as “Black Widow” continued to pursue the submission.

McCourt eventually escaped and returned to the feet, then connected with jabs and follow-up right hands against the tiring Borga.

McCourt took advantage of a missed kick to take Borga’s back and force her opponent against the fence once again. “The Curse” looked to punish the American’s hamstrings with knees from behind, while Borga looked for another Kimura.

The American gained more purchase with her second attempt and dragged McCourt to the mat, where McCourt was forced to fend off the submission attempt until the bell sounded to end the round.

Story continues

Round 2 started with both fighters exchanging punches, with Borga connecting with some solid early shots.

But McCourt took the initiative when she caught a kick and swept Borga down to the canvas.

Once again, Borga attempted to stay active off her back, but McCourt eventually backed away and the action returned to the stand-up once again.

McCourt found her range with some stiff jabs and a push kick to the midsection as she showcased her evolving striking game, and pushed the pressure to keep Borga on the back foot.

After scoring a quick takedown, McCourt instantly returned to her feet and continued to pepper Borga with strikes for the remainder of the round.

McCourt returned to her jab at the start of the third round, and connected with a solid kick that had Borga backing up.

Borga, perhaps sensing the fight was ebbing away, pushed forward gamely, but ran into McCourt’s near-constant left jab. McCourt conceded the center of the cage and instead worked on the outside as she forced Borga to pursue her around the cage, then picked her off with jabs when she stepped into range.

Borga kept on searching for a fight-changing strike, but was unable to land too many clean shots to the chin of McCourt, who stuck and moved her way through the remainder of the round as the bout went the distance.

When the scores were totaled, the three judges were all in agreement on the victor, with McCourt claiming the win with scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 to continue her unbeaten run inside the Bellator cage to five fights.

The full Bellator 267 results include: