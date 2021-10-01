Bellator 267 discussion thread

LONDON – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s Bellator 267 event at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, which kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT). You can discuss the event here.

Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our Bellator 267 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.

Round-by-round updates and official results begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET for the preliminary card and 4 p.m. ET for the main card.