Bellator 266 salaries: Yoel Romero leads disclosed payouts despite promotional debut loss

Bellator 266 is in the books and although Phil Davis was the victorious half of the main event, he didn’t receive the highest disclosed payout according to the event’s commissioning body.

While Davis (23-6 MMA, 10-3 BMMA) pocketed a $100,000 flat salary for his three-round split decision, his opponent Yoel Romero (13-6 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) earned $150,000 in defeat. The fight was Romero’s promotional debut with Bellator and his first bout since his UFC departure in 2020.

MMA Junkie acquired a full list of Bellator 266 payouts Wednesday from California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster. The amounts include win and show purses, but do not account for any discretionary bonuses.

Bellator 266 took place Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The main card aired on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Check out the full list of Bellator 266 payouts below:

Phil Davis: $100,000 (no win bonus) in win over Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero: $150,000 in loss to Phil Davis

Neiman Gracie: $100,000 (no win bonus) in win over Mark Lemminger

Mark Lemminger: $40,000 in loss to Neiman Gracie

DeAnna Bennett: $38,600 (includes $17,000 win bonus, $5,400 fine for weight miss) in win over Alejandra Lara

Alejandra Lara: $27,700 (includes $2,700 from opponent weight miss) in loss to DeAnna Bennett

Saul Rogers: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) in win over Georgi Karakhanyan

Georgi Karakhanyan: $35,000 in loss to Saul Rogers

Ben Parrish: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) in win over Christian Edwards

Christian Edwards: $30,000 in loss to Ben Parrish

Prelim payouts

Alex Polizzi: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Grant Neal: $16,000

Anthony Adams: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Khalid Murtazaliev: $33,000

Bobby Seronio III: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Socrates Hernandez: $2,000

Abraham Vaesau: $6,000 (includes $3,000 win bonus) def. Albert Gonzales: $3,000

Shane Keefe: $3,000 (includes $1,5000 win bonus) def. Rhalan Gracie: $5,000

Edwin De Los Santos: $3,000 (includes $1,5000 win bonus) def. Jon Adams: $1,500

Jesse Delgado: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Joshua Dillon: $2,000

