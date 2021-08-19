Bellator 265 weigh-in results: Jay Jay Wilson misses again, co-main event vs. Adam Borics scrapped

The weigh-ins are in the books for Bellator 265, where the heavyweight headliners are set – but there was one key major miss.

In the co-main event, Adam Borics (17-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA) was on the featherweight mark at 145.6 pounds. But his opponnent, Jay Jay Wilson (8-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), missed weight for the third time in four fights. And this time, it was his biggest miss yet. Wilson came in at 150.4 pounds, more than 4 pounds heavier than the featherweight non-title maximum of 146.

As a result, the Borics-Wilson fight has been scrapped, a Bellator official told MMA Junkie. Borics will be paid his show money, the official said. The welterweight fight between Dante Schiro and Logan Storley will be elevated to the co-main event and the main card will go on with four fights on the broadcast instead of five.

In the main event, Cheick Kongo (30-11-2 MMA, 12-3 BMMA) weighed in at 247 pounds. His opponent, Sergei Kharitonov (23-8 MMA, 3-2 BMMA), was 264.8 – just shy of the heavyweight max.

The weigh-ins took place at the Bellator host hotel in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Sanford Pentagon hosts Friday’s event. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

The full Bellator 265 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Cheick Kongo (247) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264.8)

Adam Borics (145.6) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (150.4)*

Dante Schiro () vs. Logan Storley (170.4)

Marcelo Golm () vs. Billy Swanson (265.6)

Keith Lee (140) vs. Jornel Lugo (137.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)

Fabio Aguiar (184.6) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.8)

Mike Hamel (155.4) vs. Bryce Logan (155.8)

Archie Colgan (169) vs. Ben Simons (170.4)

Deven Fisher (184.4) vs. Duane Johnson (185)

Kory Moegenburg (214.8) vs. Bailey Schoenfelder (224)

*Wilson missed the featherweight limit. His fight vs. Borics was canceled as a result.