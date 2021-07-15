Bellator 262 faceoff video highlights: Juliana Velasquez, Denise Kielholtz take long look
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator makes its return Friday, and the women’s flyweight title will be on the line.
Bellator 262 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena with the main card airing on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie. Atop the bill is 125-pound champion Juliana Velasquez making her first title defense against Denise Kielholtz.
The co-main event features two friends fighting each other as heavyweights Tyrell Fortune and Matt Mitrione will meet inside the cage.
Following Thursday’s official Bellator 262 weigh-ins, the athletes came face to face for some traditional pre-fight staredowns.
Check out the faceoffs below, including Velasquez vs. Kielholtz, Fortune vs. Mitrione, the return of Diana Asvaragova, and more.
Champ Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz – for women's flyweight title
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1415727093447643137
Tyrell Fortune vs. Matt Mitrione
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1415726623815475201
Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Matheus Mattos
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1415726102199226368
Arlene Blencowe vs. Dayana Silva
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1415725208988622848
Travis Davis vs. Johnny Eblen
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1415723467798814720
Diana Asvaragova vs. Gabriella Gulfin
https://twitter.com/MMAjunkie/status/1415721966602915840
