Bellator 260 weigh-in results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 260 fighter weigh-ins.
The weigh-ins take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The same venue hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Among those weighing in are welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-8 MMA, 14-4 BMMA) and challenger Yaroslav Amosov (25-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), who meet in the main event.
The full Bellator 260 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Champ Douglas Lima () vs. Yaroslav Amosov () – for welterweight title
Paul Daley () vs. Jason Jackson () – 175-pound contract weight
Aiden Lee () vs. Aaron Pico ()
Ilara Joanne () vs. Vanessa Porto () – 128-pound contract weight
Demarques Jackson () vs. Mark Lemminger ()
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)
Levan Chokheli () vs. Kyle Crutchmer ()
Tywan Claxton () vs. Justin Gonzales ()
Bobby King () vs. Nick Newell ()
Lucas Brennan () vs. Matthew Skibicki () – 150-pound contract weight
Amanda Bell () vs. Marina Mokhnatkina ()
Alex Polizzi () vs. Gustavo Trujillo ()