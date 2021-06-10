Bellator 260 weigh-in results

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 260 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The same venue hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in are welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-8 MMA, 14-4 BMMA) and challenger Yaroslav Amosov (25-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), who meet in the main event.

The full Bellator 260 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Douglas Lima () vs. Yaroslav Amosov () – for welterweight title

  • Paul Daley () vs. Jason Jackson () – 175-pound contract weight

  • Aiden Lee () vs. Aaron Pico ()

  • Ilara Joanne () vs. Vanessa Porto () – 128-pound contract weight

  • Demarques Jackson () vs. Mark Lemminger ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Levan Chokheli () vs. Kyle Crutchmer ()

  • Tywan Claxton () vs. Justin Gonzales ()

  • Bobby King () vs. Nick Newell ()

  • Lucas Brennan () vs. Matthew Skibicki () – 150-pound contract weight

  • Amanda Bell () vs. Marina Mokhnatkina ()

  • Alex Polizzi () vs. Gustavo Trujillo ()

