UNCASVILLE, Conn. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 259 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The same venue hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in are women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (23-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) and challenger Leslie Smith (12-8-1 MMA, 2-2 BMMA), who meet in the main event.

The full Bellator 259 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Leslie Smith () – for women’s featherweight title

Darrion Caldwell (135.6) vs. Leandro Higo ()

Christian Edwards (205.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.3)

Maycon Mendonca (170.9) vs. Jaleel Willis (170.3)

Fabian Edwards (185.5) vs. Austin Vanderford (185.3)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 5:30 p.m. ET)