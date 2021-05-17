Breaking news:

Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through 8 innings vs. Mariners.

Bellator 259 pre-event facts: Cris Cyborg meets Leslie Smith in rare rematch

Mike
·2 min read
Bellator returns from a one-week hiatus on Friday with Bellator 259 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Women’s MMA legend and reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (23-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) returns to action in the main event. She’s set to rematch Leslie Smith (12-8-1 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) in a fight from UFC 198 in May 2016, which the Brazilian won swiftly by TKO in just 81 seconds.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as other notable bouts on the card, check below for 15 pre-event facts about Bellator 259.

Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith

Cris Cyborg

Cyborg is the only fighter in history to win titles in Bellator, UFC, Invicta FC and Strikeforce. Cyborg is the only fighter in history to successfully defend titles in Bellator, UFC, Invicta FC and Strikeforce. Cyborg is one of two fighters in history to win titles in Bellator and UFC. Eddie Alvarez also accomplished the feat. Cyborg is the only fighter in history to successfully defend titles in Bellator and UFC. Cyborg competes in just the second rematch of her career. She beat Marloes Coenen in both their fights. Cyborg has earned 19 of her 23 career victories by knockout. She's finished 10 of those wins in Round 1. Smith has earned both of her Bellator victories by decision.

Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo

Darrion Caldwell

[autotag]Darrion Caldwell[/autotag] (15-4 MMA, 12-3 BMMA) returns to the Bellator bantamweight division after a three-fight stint at featherweight. Caldwell's six submission victories in Bellator competition are tied for third most in company history behind Goiti Yamauchi (eight) and Neiman Gracie (seven). [autotag]Leandro Higo[/autotag] (20-5 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) has earned 15 of his 20 career victories by stoppage. That includes two of his three Bellator wins.

Saad Awad vs. Nate Andrews

Saad Awad

[autotag]Saad Awad[/autotag] (23-13 MMA, 11-10 BMMA) competes in his 23rd Bellator bout, tied for the second most appearances in company history behind Patricky Freire (24). Awad's five-fight winless skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since June 2018.

Aviv Gozali vs. Sean Felton

Aviv Gozali

[autotag]Aviv Gozali[/autotag]'s (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) has earned all five of his career victories by first-round submission. Check out all the facts and figures about Bellator 259, which takes place Friday with a Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith title-fight headliner.

