Bellator 258 live and official results
Bellator 258 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (25-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) takes on challenger Sergio Pettis (20-5 MMA, 2-0 BMMA). Plus, Jose Augusto (7-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) meets Anthony Johnson (22-6 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) in the light heavyweight tournament
Official Bellator 258 results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Champ Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis – for bantamweight title
Jose Augusto vs. Anthony Johnson – light heavyweight tournament opening round
Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally
Derek Anderson vs. Michael Page
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin
Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales
Omar Hussein vs. Logan Storley* – scrapped due to Hussein failed medicals
Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
Johnny Campbell vs. Henry Corrales
Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt