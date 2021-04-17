Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

Hunter Brownstein
·3 min read
Vadim Nemkov punches Phil Davis at Bellator 257
Vadim Nemkov punches Phil Davis at Bellator 257

Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis.

The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan.

Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career.

Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson.

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20

Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals

No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium.

The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.
With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader.

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20

Bellator 257 Results

Bellator 257 Main card

  • Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

  • Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15

  • Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

  • Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44

Bellator 257 Preliminary Card

  • Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55

  • Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

  • Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08

  • Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

