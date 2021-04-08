Bellator 256 weigh-in results

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The same venue hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those weighing in are heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (27-6 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) and Lyoto Machida (26-10 MMA, 2-2 BMMA), who meet in a rematch in the main event. That fight also is a quarterfinal bout in Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament.

The full Bellator 256 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Ryan Bader (205) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.6) – light heavyweight tournament quarterfinal

  • Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto ()

  • Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Jeremy Kennedy ()

  • Olivia Parker () vs. Cat Zingano ()

  • Dan Moret () vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Tony Johnson (185.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)

  • Jessica Borga (145.2) vs. Talita Nogueira (146)

  • Cass Bell (135.6) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)

  • Nathan Ghareeb (143.8) vs. Cody Law (145.2)

  • Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jeffrey Glossner ()

  • Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Izzy William (156)

  • Diana Avsaragova () vs. Tara Graff ()

  • John Douma () vs. Will Smith (134.6)

