Bellator 256 weigh-in results
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Thursday’s official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins.
The weigh-ins take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The same venue hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Among those weighing in are heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (27-6 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) and Lyoto Machida (26-10 MMA, 2-2 BMMA), who meet in a rematch in the main event. That fight also is a quarterfinal bout in Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament.
The full Bellator 256 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Ryan Bader (205) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.6) – light heavyweight tournament quarterfinal
Liz Carmouche (125.4) vs. Vanessa Porto ()
Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Jeremy Kennedy ()
Olivia Parker () vs. Cat Zingano ()
Dan Moret () vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.8)
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)
Tony Johnson (185.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)
Jessica Borga (145.2) vs. Talita Nogueira (146)
Cass Bell (135.6) vs. Jornel Lugo (135)
Nathan Ghareeb (143.8) vs. Cody Law (145.2)
Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Jeffrey Glossner ()
Nainoa Dung (155.9) vs. Izzy William (156)
Diana Avsaragova () vs. Tara Graff ()
John Douma () vs. Will Smith (134.6)
