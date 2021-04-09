Bellator 256 live and official results (6 p.m. ET)
Bellator 256 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
The event takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie – but for Bellator 256, you can watch the entire event live on MMA Junkie.
For the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET, use the video player below. For the main card at 9 p.m., use the video player above.
In the main event, former light heavyweight and current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (27-6 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) meets Lyoto Machida (26-10 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) in a rematch from nearly nine years ago in the UFC. The fight is part of the opening round of Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament.
Official Bellator 256 results include:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida – light heavyweight tournament quarterfinal
Liz Carmouche vs. Vanessa Porto
Adam Borics vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Olivia Parker vs. Cat Zingano
Dan Moret vs. Goiti Yamauchi
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)
Tony Johnson vs. Dalton Rosta
Jessica Borga vs. Talita Nogueira
Cass Bell vs. Jornel Lugo
Nathan Ghareeb vs. Cody Law
Jaylon Bates vs. Jeffrey Glossner
Nainoa Dung vs. Izzy William
Diana Avsaragova vs. Tara Graff
John Douma vs. Will Smith
