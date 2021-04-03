Bellator 255 results: Heated Tyrell Fortune overwhelms Jack May for TKO in rematch

It was one-way traffic for Tyrell Fortune in his rematch with Jack May at Bellator 255 on Friday.

After their first fight ended in a no contest due to an accidental low blow, there was a lot of bad blood going into the rematch. Fortune (10-1 MMA, 10-1 BMMA) backed it all up, dominating and bloodying May (11-8 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) from on top for the TKO at the 3:16 mark of Round 1.

The heavyweight bout was part of the Bellator 255 main card, which aired on Showtime and streamed on MMA Junkie at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

It wasn’t long after the opening bell rang that Fortune rushed May and secured a takedown. He got on top and started opening up with huge shots, hurting May badly and forcing him to shell up. Referee Dan Miragliotta gave May a ton of leash to escape, but he couldn’t and kept taking punishment until the fight was stopped.

Fortune stood over May after the finish and told him to “talk that sh*t now,” and he said it was a relief to get it done.

After the win, Fortune said he wants a piece of Valentin Moldavsky (10-1 MMA, 5-0 BMMA).

“He’s ahead of me,” Fortune said in his post-fight interview with John McCarthy. “I’m too much.”

