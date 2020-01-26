Bellator 238 fight highlights: Cris Cyborg knocks out Julia Budd to claim featherweight title

Bellator 238 Highlights - Cyborg

See the highlights and recap from Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg from Saturday's event in Inglewood, Calif.

One of the most feared fighters on the planet, Cris Cyborg began her Bellator tenure with a career-defining victory over featherweight champion Julia Budd.

Not only did Cyborg show that she's still got devastating power, but in winning the fight, she became the only fighter in the world to have won championships under the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC banners.

Fellow UFC veteran Sergio Pettis joined Cyborg in making his promotional debut at Bellator 238, where he scored a first-round submission of Alfred Khashakyan.

