Bellator 206: Gegard Mousasi makes bold prediction for Rory MacDonald fight: domination

Gegard Mousasi heads into superfight with Rory MacDonald

How does Gegard Mousasi defeat Rory MacDonald in the headline Bellator 206 fight on Saturday night in a steel cage ? Not a flicker of hesitation from the man himself: "By second round submission or by hard fought five-round decision. It will depend on how my opponent wants to fight me," the middleweight title holder tells The Telegraph about the welterweight king.

MacDonald is a few feet away. His neck appears to stiffen, as if the Canadian is straining to listen. It's a superfight for MacDonald, just another hard fight for the middleweight king. Ice cool, this Mousasi.

The fight must deliver, on a brilliant, fascinating main card, as DAZN, the over the top streaming service, launches its MMA serving on the platform in the USA. The event's main card is being shown live on Channel 5 in the UK, from 3am on Sunday morning.

“I'll put the pressure him on him. Fight technical. I have the reach advantage," continues Mousasi, whose Armenian parents fled to Sweden from just outside Tehran when he was a young boy.

"I feel I have the stand-up advantage. If it becomes a stand-up fight, if it’s technical I will win. If he makes a real fight out of it, he will clinch and try to take me down. In the clinch I will be better also, if I get top position he will struggle there. So, if it’s technical I will have the advantage. If not I will try to overpower him. If that doesn’t work then I’ll make a fight out of it. We’re not going to let him come forward, I feel he’s better coming forward, so I’m going to push him back and put the pressure on him stand-up. Make him make mistakes.” There you go Rory, answer that one.

So what does MacDonald do well, I ask Gegard. “He’s really technical. He’s a good judge of the distance. But lately I’ve seen he likes to go for the takedowns a lot. He has some damage on his nose and he doesn’t like to stand up a lot. If we force him to go for takedowns he will make mistakes and it will be easier to turn it over.”

He repeats the Mousasi mantra. “I can see myself winning in two rounds if it becomes a real fight. If not, if it becomes a really technical fight at stand-up, it could go five rounds. It depends on how Rory fights.”

Truth is, 33-year-old MMA road warrior Mousasi has plied his trade on every continent, with every major organisation, and agin pretty much every weight division. Yes, even at heavyweight, with a submission victory over 'Super Samoan' Mark Hunt. It's some resume, and he's some human being. At Bellator, he has found a happy home...

“I’ve been treated well. I fought for the belt and won, I’m fighting a super-fight now. After this, I might go to light heavyweight. I’ve got all these options. I’ve been treated very well and I can’t complain. I know I made the right choice.”

MacDonald, meanwhile, believes his experience in battles against Douglas Lima, Robbie Lawler and others will stand him in great stead for what is arguably the technically most difficult step-up he may ever make.

“I have enough experiences to keep my cool and know when to kick it into high gear. I’ve had that experience in the past when I get a name and I want to train hard. But you learn that’s not the best way, you’ve got to keep your cool, be professional about it. I know my body, I know how to start, peak and cool down,” MacDonald told The Telegraph.

Maturity too, and fatherhood, says MacDonald, has made him a better man, and thus, a better fighter. “I think my experience in the sport and finding who I am as a person and man, you find comfort in that. Learn how to relax, this is normal life now.”

“Fatherhood has made me a very happy man. I’m living my dream. Doing what I love in my work and I have a beautiful family. I’m feeling very blessed and thankful for every moment.”

Scott Coker, CEO of Bellator MMA, insists that this is the "best put together card" he has worked on in a 30-year career in martial arts, through Strikeforce -- or anywhere else for that matter. “This is a legacy fight for both of these guys. Rory has been in the game for a little less time, Gegard has been around for a while. I think Gegard is the best middleweight in the world, he just didn’t get his chance over in the other organisation. Rory has already proved his greatness with who he has beaten, and he’s young. You’re talking about two of the fighters who are still in their primes competing against each other."

"The question is can Rory handle the weight and size of Gegard. If he can, wow, you’ve got to give it to him because that’s a big ask. And Gegard admitted to me, he feels he has more to lose in this fight. He’s the champ and the bigger guy. But he’s not underestimating Rory.”

Gareth A Davies picks for Bellator 206:

Middleweight Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Rory MacDonald -- Mousasi, Sub.

Heavyweight Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva -- Jackson, KO, Rd 1

Welterweight Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov -- Lima, TKO, Rd 2

Featherweight Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo -- Pico, TKO, Rd 2