Bellator 199: Ryan Bader gets shock 15-second KO over 'King' Mo Lawal becomes Heavyweight Grand Prix favourite

Ryan Bader knocks King Mo Lawal down with a left hook - Lucas Noonan/Bellator

It took just 15 seconds for Ryan Bader to finish 'King' Mo Lawal and progress to the semi-final of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix here at the SAP Center. Big moment, big statement from Bader, whose first punch of the fight, a left hook, sent Lawal staggering backwards and onto his rump, with his nemesis in fast pursuit. A ground and pound flurry later, and it was all over.

Bader, with this statement TKO, arguably becomes the insider's favourite to claim the tournament, though he faces Matt Mitrione in the semi-finals, with Chael Sonnen lining up against Fedor Emelianenko, both fights expected to be in the last quarter of this year. The venues and dates are not yet finalised.

But Bader looks, genuinely, to be in the prime of his career, and had carried that mood all week in San Jose. Asked by Telegraph Sport afterwards if he would find it difficult to drop back down to the light heavyweight division to defend the belt he also holds, if he triumphs in the tournament, he was hedging his bets: "It may be difficult to go back down, as there's some great fights at heavyweight, but we'll have to see."

Ryan Bader now many fans' favourite to win Bellator HGP Credit: Lucas Noonan/Bellator

You get what it says on the tin with Bader. Big, solid physicality. Allied, right now, with a confidence higher than he has ever had. It probably is 'his time' right now.

The beauty of this outcome and finish for Bader, he explained, was that without taking a blow to his body given the speed of the finish, he could simply get into camp "and compound what had been so good in this camp."

As the last of the four quarter finals, it meant Bader may had the fastest turnaround, yet this result puts him in the box seat.

Indeed, there were three knockouts on the main card, another one of those a statement from a veteran heavyweight who needed it. Cheick Kongo flattened Javy Ayala 149 seconds into the opening round of their heavyweight bout in the second fight on the main card, to bring himself into focus as a potential opponent for the overall Heavyweight Grand Prix winner.

Kongo explained that contract renegotiations had precluded him from discussion over being in the Grand Prix tournament, but added that he would be requesting a heavyweight title shot, but modestly added that he "will need to keep on winning".

Post fight @ryanbader says being injury free and with 15 second finish over @KingMoFH can help compound what he did in camp for @mattmitrione fight sept/oct in @BellatorMMA heavyweight tournament semi final pic.twitter.com/CrdNUGjkWb — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) May 13, 2018

A fight with Mirko Cro Cop, if the Croatian legend wins against Roy Nelson in London, could be a viable interim fight, given that the Heavyweight Grand Prix winner is unlikely to be decided until around March 2019.

But Kongo's short, chopping right hand did the business here. Scott Coker, CEO of Bellator, was content to see the Frenchman back in the win column, in a fine manner, given that Kongo, renowned for devastating kicks and strikers, had not stopped an opponent for exactly four years until last night here in San Jose.

Back in the game for @kongo4real with short right hand to KO Javy Ayala #Bellator199@BellatorMMA - decent call for him to face winner of heavyweight tournament pic.twitter.com/AZzfP4JFsn — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) May 13, 2018

"Cheick is one of those guys. We know what he is capable of, and he really did make a statement," said Coker, who added that he will sit down with his team this week and look at the venues and dates for the two heavyweight GP semi-finals.

My bet is that Fedor v Sonnen may take place on the East Coast, Mitrione v Bader on the West. But it is hard to call.

The third of the triple KO/TKO finishes on the main card came from Aaron Pico, who does not know how to take a backward step. Pico set about Lee Morrison and ended the show with a punch to the body at 1:10 of the opening round. Pico can be wild but certainly thrills, expressing his desire after the contest to become a world champion at both boxing and MMA.

He's only 3-1 in MMA, and is focusing on this sport first, but it is possible to see the sparring partner of Miguel Cotto as being capable as one of the few who can win belts at the highest level in both codes.

Jon Fitch smothers Paul Daley on the ground Credit: Lucas Noonan/Bellator

British interest centred on Paul Daley, who looked capable of finishing wrestler Jon Fitch in the opening minute of the first round, but the American's wrestling in the first three minutes, and throughout round two and three, sticking crab like to the Nottingham fighter, made for a dull, but dominant ground spectacle. But it was always going to be KO on the feet, wriggle on the ground.

"What are you fighting for ?" screamed one inebriated fan at Fitch, or both, for the wriggle fest, in the second. The boos rang out in the third, not so much at Fitch himself, but for the output. Daley had been unhappy this week about his Bellator deal, and his rant into the camera on the ground in the final 40 seconds was dismissed by CEO Coker as "Daley's just angry right now."

"We will talk when I'm in London for the 200 event," added Coker, who believes that Daley against Michael 'Venom' Page, a much wanted fight by the fans, the fight league's chief optimistic that "Daley versus Page will be a headliner and we hope to do it in 2018."

Fitch, for his part, thought Daley should have done more on the ground. "If this is what they want, then match me with these kind of fighters," Daley told The Telegraph afterwards. "But put me in with strikers and you'll get what the fans want."

Earlier, a brutal women's featherweight bout was won by Amber Leibrock, who outstruck Australian Janay Harding to take a strong victory 30-27, and 30-26 (twice), on the judges' cards. Harding rallied every round, but failed to match Leibrock's offensive raids.

But it is on to London now, for the historic Bellator 200 event in 12 days time, a card replete with legends, world title fights and novel crossover listings such as Aaron Chalmers, who has switched from fame as a reality television star to becoming a mixed martial artist. What he is not, is vanilla, and that counts for so much in the projection of a fighter's career. London is calling...

Bellator 199 main card:

Ryan Bader (25-5) defeated “King Mo” Lawal (21-7, 1 NC) via knockout (punch) at :15 of round one

Jon Fitch (31-7-1, 1 NC) defeated Paul Daley (40-16-2) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

Aaron Pico (3-1) defeated Lee Morrison (19-9) via TKO (punch to body) at 1:10 of round one

Cheick Kongo (28-10-2) defeated Javy Ayala (10-7) via knockout (punches) at 2:29 of round one

Adam Piccolotti (10-2) defeated Carrington Banks (7-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:41 of round three

Bellator 199 Prelims:

Hyder Amil (2-0) defeated Elias Anderson (0-1) via TKO at 3:01 of round two

Ignacio Ortiz (1-0) defeated Matt Aragoni (1-1) via TKO at 2:57 of round three

Mark Climaco (2-0) defeated Daniel Oseguera (0-1) via TKO at 2:21 of round one

J.J. Okanovich (6-1) defeated Hugo Lujan (3-3) via unanimous decision

Tom Ponce de Leon (2-0) defeated Dominic Sumner (1-2) via TKO at 2:48 of round two

Nohelin Hernandez (7-2) defeated Josh San Diego (7-4) via unanimous decision

Josh Paiva (10-2) defeated Adam Antolin (13-4) via KO at :32 of round one

Cass Bell (1-0) defeated Khai Wu (1-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of round two

Jordan Williams (7-2) defeated Brandon Hester (4-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:11 of round two

Amber Leibrock (3-1) defeated Janay Harding (3-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

James Terry (20-9) defeated Danasabe Mohammed (5-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Gaston Bolanos (3-1) defeated Malcom Hill (3-5) via TKO (leg kicks) at 2:54 of round one

Justin Tenedora (2-1) defeated David Rivera (0-3) via submission (triangle-choke) at 4:27 of round one

Deron Winn (4-0) defeated Ahmed White (0-1) via knockout (punches) at 2:32 of round one