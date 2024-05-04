Bellar earns spot on MAC honor squad

May 3—Former Peru state champion Kash Bellar was one of three Ball State men's golfers to earn a spot on the All-Mid-American Conference teams, which were announced Friday.

Bellar earned All-MAC second-team honors for a second straight season. The Cardinal junior owns a 73.14 stroke average over 29 rounds, and his 13 rounds of par or better share the team lead with Smith. He tied for fourth place in the MAC tournament, helping the Cardinals win the title. It was his fourth top-10 finish of the season and 10th of his career.

Also from Ball State, sophomore Carter Smith was named a first-team All-MAC honoree and junior Ali Khan joined Bellar in earning second-team accolades.

Smith, Bellar and Khan will lead Ball State into the Chapel Hill (North Carolina) Regional on May 13-15, as one of 81 teams nationally to reach an NCAA regional.