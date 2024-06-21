Bellanova: Roma draw up plan for Italy right back

Roma have drawn up a plan to snap up Torino right back Raoul Bellanova this summer as they work to build a new project under Daniele De Rossi.

New sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has already set the stage of the new direction alongside the coach, focusing on younger players with enough quality to become first team regulars whilst also having the potential to grow into stars, allowing them to make a profit in the future.

Roma are also looking to rehome a number of unneeded players this summer including Rick Karsdorp, Zeki Celik, Chris Smalling, Andrea Belotti, Edoardo Bove and Nicola Zalewski, planning some sweeping changes in the Italian capital.

Roma plan for Bellanova

Page 19 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Roma director Ghisolfi is planning to negotiate heavily with Torino over the coming weeks for Bellanova, trying to lower his €20m price tag. The two clubs will be in close contact after the conclusion of the European Championship.

De Rossi believes the 24-year-old is the perfect player to bolster the right side of his defence and Ghisolfi will work hard to satisfy the up-and-coming coach.