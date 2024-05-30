Bellamy named acting head coach at Burnley

Craig Bellamy won 78 caps for Wales as a player before stepping into coaching [Reuters]

Craig Bellamy will take temporary charge of Burnley following the departure of Vincent Kompany.

Belgian Kompany has joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as head coach after Burnley's relegation to the Championship.

The Clarets say they are "actively searching" for a permanent replacement but have made former Liverpool and Newcastle forward Bellamy acting head coach in the meantime.

Welshman Bellamy, 44, was assistant manager under Kompany at Anderlecht before joining the former defender at Turf Moor.

First team coach Mike Jackson, who took temporary charge of the side after Sean Dyche's departure during the 2021-22 season, has been made assistant head coach.

Burnley said: "We have complete faith in Craig and Mike and believe their extensive experience and deep understanding of the club make them the perfect candidates to lead the team at this important time."

Ex-Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard and Scott Parker, who managed Fulham and Bournemouth, have both been linked with the job, while former Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has ruled himself out of the running.