Bellaire ground game too much for Cambridge in Buckeye 8 Conference loss

BELLAIRE − Successful football starts in the trenches - if you can control the play along the offensive and defensive fronts, you enjoy a huge advantage.

During Saturday afternoon's Buckeye 8 Conference gridiron matchup, it was host Bellaire who enjoyed that edge in a big way. The end result for the Red Devils was a wild 64-39 victory over visiting Cambridge.

A young, undersized Bobcats' squad has been on the short side in that battle in the trenches all season, leading to a disappointing 0-5 record after Saturday's matinee action.

"Same story, just a different week," CHS head coach Ray Leek said. "We just struggle on the line of scrimmage due to youth and being physically smaller. Add in missed tackles and too many penalties. Being such a young team, you just can't have those issues and expect to win games. We just need to get more experience, learn some lessons and keep working."

Bellaire ground game churns out video game numbers

Coming into Saturday's action, the Red Devils knew full well the young Bobcats had struggled to slow down opponents running game all season.

Bellaire's game plan was to lean on the ground game, and the host executed that plan to perfection by rolling up a total of 556 yards rushing on 41 carries with eight TDs.

Drew White led the way with 194 yards on 21 totes with three touchdowns, while Mac Pettigrew chipped in with 155 yards on 10 attempts with three scores and scoring runs of 64, 61 and 15 yards. Brayden Beckett was the third Red Devil to reach 100 yards, finishing with 115 on just five carries with a 70-yard TD jaunt.

Carpenter-to-Ogle connection leads Bobcats' offense

A bright spot for Cambridge all season has been the play of sophomore QB Garrett Carpenter, who had another impressive day's work on Saturday. Carpenter connected on 26 of 47 passes for 458 yards and four TD tosses. For the season, the young signal caller has thrown for 1,529 yards on 112-of-195 passing attempts with nine touchdowns.

"Garrett is going to be a great quarterback, make that he is a great quarterback now," Leek added. "But with just being a sophomore, he's going to continue to get better and better. He's a smart kid, and he works very hard and wants to be good."

Carpenter hooked up with his favorite target in standout senior Devin Ogle on Saturday a total of 10 times for 148 yards and three scores. Ogle has now hauled in 40 receptions for 533 yards, five TDs on the season.

"Devin is just Devin," Leek explained. "He's just such a talented receiver and gives Garrett a reliable target. We also have some other younger options who are starting to step up for us. It takes all 11 guys to be effective on offense, and we have shown some solid signs."

Next Game

Cambridge travels to East Liverpool for another Buckeye 8 Conference matchup on Friday.

