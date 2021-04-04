Bellaire, Glen Lake both add faces for quarterfinals

Apr. 4—BELLAIRE — Girls basketball teams will look different Monday, and not because they've lost players because of COVID-19 concerns.

Just in time for the quarterfinals, both area teams will have key staters available to play who missed regionals.

Jacey Somers returned from COVID-19 quarantine to play for No. 9 Bellaire Monday against No. 2 Saginaw Nouvel at Lake City. Hailey Helling recovered from an ankle sprain to play for No. 8 Glen Lake against Calumet in the battle of undefeated teams in Houghton Lake.

Somers returned to practice Thursday after watching Bellaire's run through closely contested district and regional finals through FaceTime.

When the Eagles received a police escort as they returned to town after winning their second regional in school history against Frankfort at Traverse City Central, Somers was at home. Her quarantine ended the next day.

Somers said she broke down in tears of joy for both the district and regional title.

"I was obviously nervous at times," Somers said. "There were a couple of times where I was heartbroken especially at the beginning because I thought I was never going to get to play with my seniors again. But they really showed up every game they kept me a part of it. I'm so proud of them."

Somers, the standout Eagles sophomore, said knowing she could come back to play if the Eagles made it through their regional kept her looking forward to playing again.

"I'm more confident because the last game I played was definitely not one that I want to end on," Somers said. "In my head thinking that this is my game, and I'm gonna prove to everyone that I'm back."

Nouvel Catholic Central (18-1) held 10 of 19 teams this season to less than 32 points. It lost to Standish-Sterling just before the postseason.

The Panthers beat their opponents by an average of 22.8 points — even through the postseason. Nouvel won all but two games by double digits and four by more than 40 points.

But the Eagles and their famed full-court press pick up another cog in their defense with Somers' return.

"Defensively, she's kind of someone bigger to scare them off a bit," said Noel Mann after Bellaire's win over Frankfort.

Bellaire and Nouvel tip off at 6 p.m. in Lake City.

The winner of that game meets the victor of Petersburg Summerfield (14-5) and Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (11-3) in the semifinals Thursday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Hailey Helling, the Lakers senior starting point guard, sat out both games in regionals because of an ankle sprain she injured during warm-ups against undefeated McBain.

The adversity didn't seem to faze Glen Lake that much. It won both the regional semifinal and final by more than 20 points.

"Watching the game from the bench, you actually learn a lot," Helling said. "You can see a lot more than being on the floor, obviously, because there's a million things going on."

Now Calumet (19-0) makes its first trip over the Mackinac Bridge this season to meet Glen Lake (19-0) after beating St. Ignace in overtime for a regional title.

The winner of that game advances to the Division 3 semifinals at Michigan State University's Breslin Center Friday at 12:30 p.m. against either Kent City (19-0) or Schoolcraft (14-2).

Helling said many have compared the two teams, Glen Lake and Calumet, and called them exactly like one another.

The Laker senior expects a good game.

"We're keying on our defense and letting our defense lead our offense," Helling said. "Just playing as a team going out there, giving it all our heart, and being glad we can play."

The Upper Peninsula has had a banner year in both sides of basketball.

Escanaba reached its first regional in girls basketball, joining its boys in the elite eight who return to the state quarterfinals for the first time in 61 years.

Calumet is led by Elli Djerf, who joined the 1,000-point club this season. Marybeth Halonen and Alexis Strom join the Copper Kings' supporting cast.

Glen Lake steamrolled through its regular season heading into Monday. It's beat all opponents but one by double digits for an average of 37.3 points (Michigan's rule for a running clock is 40 points until a team cuts the lead to 30).

It's closest game was a eight-point win over Lake City, with the second closest being their 22-point regional final win over Hart.

Helling said being up by that much at times isn't always the most fun, but it allowed the Lakers to give their bench more minutes so it had the depth to get to the Breslin Center.

"We also take a lot of pride in good things that we're doing, and allowing other players to come in and play," Helling said. " Eventually when we get to like quarterfinals, we have a deeper bench, and everyone's like comfortable with going out there and being composed."

Glen Lake plays in the first of two quarterfinals at Houghton Lake, a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. In Division 2, Escanaba (14-4) meets Portland (17-2) in the 7 p.m. game.

