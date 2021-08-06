Bella Hadid Pops in Orange Sneakers With Black Leggings and Beige Halter Top for Workout
Bella Hadid made her way through the streets of New York, looking sporty-casual.
The model was spotted while on her way to the gym in an athleisure look that is both functional and stylish. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a beige halter tank top and simple black leggings while incorporating white crew socks pulled up over the leggings. She accessorized the look with a statement-making necklace and a set of gold bracelets. Also, she carried a stylish orange camo duffle bag accented with army green straps. On the eyes, she wore a sleek minimal pair of black sunglasses.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
As it pertains to footwear, Hadid wore a striking pair of bright orange sneakers. The shoe features lock laces crisscrossed on the front and also incorporates a tiny black cap toe detail.
The model’s essential style sits at the crux of edgy and fashion-forward, donning trendy silhouettes like oversized suiting, graphic-printed separates and halter tops. She typically dabbles in designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler.
Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands like Jacquemus, Alexander Wang, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Lace up a pair of bright sneakers and add a pop of color to your last few outfits of the summer, inspired by Bella Hadid.
