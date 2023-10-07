The Bell rings Blue for the fifth straight year, Pueblo Central defeats Pueblo Centennial

For the fifth year in a row, the bell rings blue as the Central Wildcats put on a show against the Centennial Bulldogs in the 74th rendition of the Bell Game.

The Wildcats got off to a strong start as senior Michael Montoya scored his 11 touchdown of the season just over 40 seconds into the first quarter. Central’s 6-0 lead quickly jumped to 8-0 as senior Josiah Barela ran the two-point conversion into the endzone.

Centennial began their first offensive drive of the game from the 27-yard line and despite having a couple of quality plays, Central’s defense proved to be too much for the Bulldogs and they were forced to punt away.

Taking over at the 44-yard line, the Wildcats’ offense went to work once again and this time it was senior Kaden Clay who ran in the touchdown for Central making the score 14-0 with less than 6:00 remaining in the first quarter.

Finding themselves down 16-0, the Bulldogs were desperate to generate offense and were able to gain some positive yardage as a result of a couple of personal fouls against Central. Although the Wildcats' defense continued to be relentless, Centennial managed to get into field goal range, but it was to no avail as the attempt was no good.

After a one-sided first quarter, Central had possession at the 35-yard line to start the second, and only seven seconds into the quarter Barela took off faster than rent money down the field and into the endzone.

With the score now 24-0 things were not looking great for the Bulldogs and continued to get worse for Centennials after the kick returner fumbled the ball and Central recovered, setting the Wildcats up in excellent field position.

The Wildcats wasted no time after recovering the fumble as junior Amari Brown gave Central its fourth touchdown, and Clay finished the drive off by completing the two-point conversion.

Unfortunately for Centennial, its next drive had a similar outcome. Spotted at their own 23-yard line, the Bulldogs quarterback took the snap but then fumbled at the 20-yard line, resulting in a scoop and score play for junior Joseph Castro and the Wildcats.

Following a good extra-point attempt by Central gave the Wildcats a 39-0 lead with over 10 minutes to be played in the second. Centennial’s next opportunity on offense was short-lived.

Immediately after turning the ball back over to Central, Barela notched another touchdown with just under 8 minutes left to go in the half, making the score 45-0 and activating the running clock.

The third quarter of action saw much of the same as the previous half for Central kicked off to Centennial and the Bulldogs fumbled the ball, while the Wildcats recovered it around the 24-yard line.

A handoff to Montoya advanced Central to the 7-yard line and Montoya, who was the ball carrier on the next two plays, eventually scored the final touchdown for the Wildcats. Through the uprights went the point-after-touchdown attempt and Central found themselves on top 52-0.

Later in the third quarter, Central fumbled around their own 30-yard line and Centennial would capitalize on the Wildcats error, earning possession of the ball. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs were unable to create any solid scoring chances and had to punt away yet again.

To begin the fourth quarter of play, Central would have the ball at around the 50-yard line. Regardless of trailing by a substantial amount, the Bulldogs did not give up and were able to recover another fumble by the Wildcats with over five minutes remaining in the game.

While the Bulldogs gave it their best effort, the clock ticked down and the Wildcats completed the shutout.

Walking away with the Most Valuable Player Award was Montoya, who although achieved this incredible individual accolade, spoke about his team’s overall performance after the game.

“I think they did great,” Montoya said. “Everybody did their job (and) executed. We handled all the noise really well.

“Blocking was great, play calling was great, teamwork was great. We communicated really well. (With) the noise of the crowd it’s sometimes hard to hear (and we) can’t hear the coach so we have to look at the signs and everybody was looking at signs and getting all down.”

Montoya also talked about what it meant to him to be able to participate in a rivalry game with such a rich history.

“It means everything,” Montoya explained. “It’s so great to be a part of something this big and special and then all of us get to go down in the history books that we played in the Bell Game and we can carry that throughout life.”

On top of discussing the importance of winning this year’s Bell Game, Montoya mentioned that his passion for football stemmed from the person who taught him how to play the sport — his mother.

“(Ever) since I was a baby (and) really could walk my mom, (who’s) a very athletic person, put me through baseball, basketball and football,” Montoya said.

“And we’d just go out in the backyard and we’d practice and she taught me how to catch and throw. And when I first started playing football, I was afraid to hit, (so) she put on a pair of football pads and we ran Oklahomas in the backyard (forever).”

In addition to Montoya, Central’s Head Coach Kris Cotterman shared a few words after the win and said “In this game, everybody wants to play, so we got a chance for a lot of kids to play. I thought Centennial gave great effort and it just kind of went our way."

Cotterman also talked about what made this specific Bell Game especially unique stating, “This senior class and junior class just means a lot to me.

“They’ve all started as freshmen and sophomores so it’s kind of like I brought them up since they were puppies and now seeing them as grown men it’s just fun to watch and how much work they put in to get to this point and they’re starting to get elite.”

Elaborating on how proud he is of his upperclassmen players and all of their hard work that went into winning the Bell Game, Cotterman said, “They deserve it. They crushed the weight room, they don’t miss, they’re on time. They deserve all (of) the success they get and they’re great kids. So I’m just proud of them.”

Making sure to give credit to his opponent, Cotterman stated, “It went our way tonight, but I think Centennial gave great effort and I think the alumni at Centennial should be very proud of that team and the alumni at Central should be very proud of our team.

“I thought all (of) the kids played with class and it went our way tonight and we’re proud of it.”

While it may come as a surprise to those who know the Bell Game rivalry well, Cotterman is an alumnus of Centennial himself. Commenting on the interesting phenomenon Cotterman said, “God put me in blue.

“He put me as the coach to be at Central and that’s where I’m meant to be. I went to Centennial but I bleed blue, this is my school now, I’m a Wildcat and this is where I’m supposed to be. This is where I get to help kids and I love it.”

