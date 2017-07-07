Bell overcomes spin to win NASCAR Truck race at Kentucky

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) -- Once Christopher Bell got out of his own way, getting past competitors was pretty easy.

Bell overcame an early spin to take the lead by the midpoint and held off Brandon Jones to win the rain-delayed Camping World Series NASCAR Truck race early Friday at Kentucky Speedway.

All-day showers pushed back the start by more than three hours before Bell endured several issues, including the spin while being squeezed in a three-wide run and being involved in a multi-truck incident caused by Ben Rhodes' spin on Lap 41. He also endured a lug nut issue on an early pit stop.

Bell's No. 4 Toyota, owned by NASCAR Cup regular Kyle Busch, was soon back in front 40 laps later and spent much of the 225-mile race holding off a slew of pursuers for his third victory this season and fifth of his career.

''I knew if the right circumstances came up we could do it,'' Bell said, ''and (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) did a great job on top of the pit box just getting me track position after I made a mistake there and spun out. Just really glad to be here.''

Bell, who started second, led a race-high 54 laps on the 1.5-mile oval and held off Jones' Chevrolet by 0.187 seconds. Justin Haley was third in a Chevy, with Austin Cindric fourth in a Ford and Noah Gragson fifth in a Toyota.

Busch was sixth, while series points leader Johnny Sauter finished ninth after starting first on owner points when rain washed out qualifying.

Sauter leads Bell by 28 points with rookie Chase Briscoe 74 back after finishing 11th.