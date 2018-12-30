Bell, Larson win sprint car, midget features in New Zealand NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell gave the term “pass in the grass” a whole new meaning Saturday night in Auckland, New Zealand. Using up the bottom of the race track — and even more — Bell made a move on New Zealand’s Michael Pickens to pick up the sprint-car feature win at Western Springs …

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell gave the term “pass in the grass” a whole new meaning Saturday night in Auckland, New Zealand.

Using up the bottom of the race track — and even more — Bell made a move on New Zealand’s Michael Pickens to pick up the sprint-car feature win at Western Springs Speedway.

Awesome track tonight @Springs5peedway had to use every inch of it! And a couple more 😂🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/32LlyVKGzN — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) December 30, 2018

In the World 30-lap Midget Derby feature race earlier in the night, it was Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson who took victory on the dirt, edging out Bell and Pickens, who finished second and third, respectively.

Bell, Larson and the rest of the competition will head to Huntly Speedway in Huntly, New Zealand for more racing on New Year’s Day before heading back to Western Springs for the Kings of the Springs Bryan Clauson Tribute on Jan. 3.