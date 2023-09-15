'A bell cow-type guy': Zach Olechnowicz leads Revere over Cuyahoga Falls in football

Revere running back Zach Olechnowicz rushes for a first down against Cuyahoga Falls linebacker Noah Vandegrift on Thursday in Richfield.

The Revere football team entered Thursday night with the offensive game plan of "continuing riding 34."

Senior Zach Olechnowicz, who wears uniform No. 34, delivered with a career-high 285 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries to lead host Revere to a 38-7 win over Cuyahoga Falls in a Suburban League American Conference game.

"That was our game plan going in," Revere coach Bobby Nickol said. "We knew that he had to get right. We came off of a tough week last week where Aurora really physically kicked our tails [49-14], so we wanted to get him going and move him around a little bit.

"We kind of got into some unbalanced sets to try to give them [Cuyahoga Falls] a couple of different looks. They have a heck of a kid, No. 50 over there in [senior Jack] Corrigall. He is a stud. We wanted to try to offset him and go a little bit opposite and get Zach going. We knew they would stack the box after that, and we got enough in the pass game to keep them honest."

Olechnowicz, who is 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, ran for two touchdowns in each half. He had 115 yards and two TDs on 12 carries in the first quarter.

"When we came in here, we brought a little bit of a mix of different sets that we ran at prior schools," said Nickol, who is in his second season as Revere's coach. "We knew we had a bell cow-type guy, so you don't want to go away from that. We were not going to change up the system and start running the spread offense and doing this or that. We were going to hang our hat there on the run game with Zach.

"He has gotten so much better. He put on another 15 to 20 pounds in the weight room this offseason and he is physically and mentally in the right spot. Last year was tough because we were doing so many new things and he was trying to pick things up. This year, it is coming a lot easier and he can just play."

Olechnowicz also completed a 31-yard pass to senior Shawn Wick in the second quarter that helped set up a 26-yard field goal by senior Andrew Caranna.

"I have put in the work in the weight room," Olechnowicz said. "I was also a wrestler before, but I decided to change course and focus on football and put on some weight and that gave me a lot of confidence. I try not to think about it too much. When I get on the field, it is calm mind, stoic attitude and do what I do."

Olechnowicz flashed strength, speed and the ability to read a hole in the Falls defense as Revere's offensive line — featuring senior center Jefferson McKinnon, juniors Aidan McKee and Joe Sunkin and sophomores Joe Rozak, Michael McCauley and Toby Mullen — blocked effectively.

"We only have one senior on the offensive line," Nickol said. "We only have seven seniors on the entire team, so we are a very, very young group."

Revere wins with more than just its running game

Revere (3-2, 1-1) received other key contributions in Thursday's win, including a 50-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Luke Farris in the second quarter. Farris finished with 73 yards on four carries.

Sunkin recorded a sack in the second quarter and recovered a fumble to end the third quarter to stop a Falls drive inside Revere's 10-yard line. Junior Brody Bard had a sack and senior Sam Li was also very active on defense.

"I am happy with how our guys responded," Nickol said. "Tonight, we came out here and we were the more physical team. I am proud of our guys for bouncing back on a short week."

Said Olechnowicz: "We got that rage in us. We were mad about last week. We came in with our heads screwed on right."

Cuyahoga Falls moves forward with two wins

Cuyahoga Falls junior Zavier Lindsey and senior Valentino Cargill both had impressive runs and junior Joey Earl gave a valiant effort at quarterback.

Lindsey paced the Black Tigers (2-3, 0-2) with 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

